Astros’ Best-Fit Status Sets Up Obvious Trade Move

When looking at the projected outfield arrangement for the Houston Astros going into the new season, there could easily be an upgrade that the Astros are looking for. No disrespect to Jesus Sanchez, Zach Cole, or Jake Myers, but getting someone more swave with the bat and in the field would be beneficial.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Houston has made trades already this offseason, and after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in a long time, it would be in the franchise's best interest to make another to land a plus contact bat. Luckily for the Astros, they've been deemed the best fit for a player just like that.

The Astros Should Trade to Get Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) poses for a photo. | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

A name that has floated around the trade market this offseason has been that of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman/outfielder Brendan Donovan. Houston was named the best fit to land Donovan, according to Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips.

Phillips indicates that he feels Donovan is the best fit for Houston, given that he can play wherever he is needed. The second base position is once again primarily Jose Altuve's, but putting Donovan in left field or right field, which he's played before in his career, would be a huge upgrade defensively and offensively.

"Donovan would add another consistent lefty bat to a team looking to make a few final runs while Altuve is still in uniform," Phillips wrote.

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) gets a hit. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In his MLB career, Donovan has a 1.000% fielding percentage in over 180 games playing in the outfield, primarily left. He's a one-time Gold Glove winner and was named an All-Star last year. He has also hit .282 at the plate with a .772 OPS in four seasons in St Louis.

The Cardinals don't need to trade Donovan, but if the offer is perfect enough, they likely will. The Astros don't have the best farm system to pick prospects from, as they rank 29th according to ESPN, meaning they would have to give up some MLB-ready talent to acquire the left-handed hitter.

Houston Astros designated hitter Jesus Sanchez (4) looks on after being picked off at first. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Sanchez could be a player the Astros look to move should they inquire about acquiring Donovan. Sanchez would fit nicely in an outfield arrangement of Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, and Victor Scott II. Houston did just agree to a one-year deal with Sanchez worth $6.8 million, which could be difficult to move.

But if the Astros are serious about adding a player such as Donovan, it's best to do it now rather than wait to see other offers that could entice the Cardinals front office.

More Astros News and Analysis