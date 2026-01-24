Three Biggest Wishes for Astros Ahead of Spring Training

The Houston Astros were a few pieces away from returning to the playoffs, but at the end of the day, they fell short of a championship for the first time since 2016. With spring training right around the corner, the Astros have made necessary moves to have the best chance of competing again in 2026.

While some wishes didn't come true for Houston in 2025, there are a few things ahead of this season that can still happen, wish-wise. According to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, three clear items are on the Astros' wishlist with the offseason nearing its end.

1. Everyday Outfielder

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Myers (6) makes a diving catch | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Astros have a lot of outfielders on the roster, but even with the depth being servicable, none of the outfielders have emerged as the biggest threats both at the plate and in the field.

Jake Myers had a great season in 104 games played, and he stands out as a player who could be penciled in every day to play center field. In 2025, Myers hit .292 at the plate with three home runs. He has shown he can hit the ball over the fence in years prior, which is something he'll need to do again if playing in a career-high amount of games is on his wishlist.

Additionally, Jesus Sanchez and Cam Smith are both players the outfield needs for improvement this season. Putting Jose Altuve back out in left field may happen from time to time, but Houston needs to solidify one of these two to hold down the position on their own. Just in time for reps to be taken at spring training.

2. "Can't Refuse" Isaac Paredes Trade

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes rounds the bases after a home run | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Astros have seen themselves in rumors of trading Isaac Paredes this offseason, as it's become very difficult to imagine him in a lineup with several infield sluggers. However, Paredes is valuable and Houston can't and shouldn't give him up for nothing.

He has power at the plate and doesn't become a free agent until 2028, meaning he's under two more years of team control. That alone should warrant a large package deal of players in return should the Astros trade him.

The best case scenario seems to be that Paredes will draw in a bunch of prospects that Houston can use to ensure their future is in good hands. Rymer notes that it doesn't look as though the Astros want to trade Paredes, but if the offer is there, it doesn't seem like a scenario they'd shoot down.

3. Starting Pitching Depth

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It's unlikely Framber Valdez is returning to Houston, which could make the franchise feel as though their starting pitching depth has taken a hit. However, with young players looking to step up, staying healthy all season is a major wish on the list for the Astros when it comes to starting pitchers.

Lance McCullers Jr. is looking to contribute for a full season, alongside Hunter Brown and the newly acquired Tatsuya Imai. FanGraphs ranks the Astros as having the 21st-best starting pitching depth in the MLB, meaning someone is going to need to step up, stay healthy, and be dominant.

