What Joey Loperfido’s Return to Astros Means for Houston's Lineup

The Houston Astros go into the 2026 season with a familiar face back in the clubhouse, as they traded away Jesús Sánchez to the Toronto Blue Jays for their former seventh-round draft, Joey Loperfido.

Loperfido returns to Houston after getting traded to the Blue Jays in his first season in the Majors. He was part of the package the Astros sent to Toronto to acquire pitcher Yusei Kikuchi at the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

The former Duke Blue Devil hasn't played more than 100 games in a season yet in his career, but the Astros are banking on him to live up to the potential they have always seen in him in 2026.

But with Sanchez now out of the picture, and the Astros needing to add an outfield bat to a group that stands out as their weakest link, where does Loperfido fit into the Astros' plan this year?

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Loperfido has a significant role in getting them back to the promised land. In fact, he could be the left-handed outfield bat Houston has been trying to land this offseason.

Loperfido's Projection, Via FanGraphs

Remember how Loperfido hasn't played in 100 games in a season yet? That's likely to change this season for his second stint in Houston. According to FanGraphs, following the trade, Loperfido has been listed as the starting left fielder for the Astros against right-handed pitchers.

He would join Zach Cole and Yordan Alvarez as the only two Astros in the lineup who hit from the left side of the plate. Last season, in 41 games with the Blue Jays, the returning Loperfido hit .333 with an OPS of .879, hitting four home runs, driving in 14 RBIs, and finishing with a 0.6 WAR, marking a career high.

Getting everyday at-bats could be exactly what Loperfido needs for his career to take off, and what better way to do it than with the franchise that took a chance on you in the first place? Against righties last season, Loperfido succeeded, hitting .329, but against southpaws in 20 at-bats, he hit .350.

His power stroke comes against righties, as his clutch gene lives on, as displayed last season. If he were to have the same clutch hits he had last season for Toronto as he did when he was with Houston, or now returning, the Astros would've been a playoff team in 2025.

The trade might have a more immediate impact for the Blue Jays, getting a player in Sanchez who has shown 18 home runs two seasons ago, Loperfido has everything to prove this season, which is all any player ever asks for.

