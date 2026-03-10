Cristian Javier’s Spring Struggles Raise Concern for Astros Before Opening Day

Out of the plethora of Houston Astros starting pitchers, one of them is expected to pitch in the middle of the six-man rotation. That is right-hander Cristian Javier, who spent most of 2024 and half of the 2025 regular season on the injured list due to Tommy John surgery.

Prior to this, "El Reptil" was one of Houston's most lethal weapons in relief and rotation. His consistency surprisingly peaked in 2022, when the Astros won it all, going 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA in 148.2 innings, striking out 194. With a 33.2% K rate, that's an 11.7 K/9, which is electric stuff.

Looking at face value, his pitching is rather average by today's MLB standards, throwing a four-seam fastball that ranges from 92-95 MPH. In today's MLB standards, that should be a hittable pitch.

Javier's Invisiball

Yet, it was quite the opposite. Javier's "invisiball" as MLB media called it, had three inches of rise with a high spin rate of 2,356. Complemented with a changeup, curveball, and sweeper, his fastball frequently induced swings and misses at the top of the strike zone.

As a result, Javier's four-seam looked like 98+ MPH coming out of the hand, rising up from the batter's point of view. This translated into pitching two combined no-hitters, one in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Gradual Regression Into Tommy John

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Javier's fastball had a noticeable dip in 2023, losing a mph, dropping his fastball velocity between 90-92. This has caused a decrease in spin rate, hovering around 2,250 RPM.

The "invisiball" lost its touch, spiking his ERA to 4.56 in 31 starts, dropping his strikeout rate to 23.2%, pitching solely out of the rotation. The reasoning behind the dip in fastball weaponry is likely due to his increased workload, pitching 162 innings, compared to 148.2 the season prior, which combined both starting and relief pitching.

This type of Javier often had trouble putting hitters away, leading to more walks and lengthy at-bats.

His dip in velocity became a pressing issue in 2024, when he felt soreness in his throwing arm, needing UCL surgery. Fast-forward to the 2026 preseason, and it's been more of the same.

While the 28-year-old occasionally has flashes of 2022 performance, it's been inconsistent in the games he's pitched healthy. Around the time before and after receiving Tommy John, Javier has taken more downward steps in performance with no likely return to dominance anytime soon, going 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA in eight starts last season.

Is The Invisiball Completely Gone?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Hoping Javier would find his groove following a healthy offseason, his spring training outings are still leaving question marks on the table.

He made his spring debut in a WBC exhibition, pitching two innings, giving up a run on three hits, inducing just one whiff on 14 swings averaging 91.5 MPH on his fastball.

On Monday, the Dominican Republic native couldn't finish two innings, throwing a whopping 52 pitches, 27 for strikes, giving up 2 runs (1 earned), one hit, while striking out three but walking three.

Joe Espada, Astros manager, still has faith in his right-hander that he will rediscover what made him nearly unhittable a few years ago:

“I thought the stuff looked good, just struggled finding the zone,” Espada said. “I know in between innings, Josh gave him a couple cues mechanically trying to get him sequenced. But it’s early and I think he’s just working through some things. When he executed the fastball, it had the velo and the vertical break that we’re looking for, so we just need to continue sending him out there to get ready for the season.”

Turn The Page

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's no secret that coming back 100% the person you were before Tommy John surgery is not easy to do. According to Javier himself, he admitted his mechanics right now are a little inconsistent.

In the projected six-man rotation, Javier is expected to slide third behind Hunter Brown and newly added international player Tatsuya Imai. Both Brown and Imai each have had solid spring training outings thus far with no major extensive injury history.

Another addition to the rotation is Mike Burrows, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates this past offseason. He's been on a tear this Spring.

If the regular season started today, sliding Burrows to third in the rotation is a sensible move. Even Lance McCullers Jr., who didn't touch a baseball over two seasons up until the latter half of 2025 is finding hints of success this preseason.

If Javier can't find consistency in his spring outings, his rotation slot will surely be on a short leash during the regular season.