Astros Free Agent Framber Valdez Predicted to Sign With NL West Team
It won't be too long before MLB free agency begins. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up the World Series this weekend, and then all eyes will turn to what should be a very eventful offseason.
Whether it's through trades or free agency, there is expected to be movement of some big-name players. One name that is going to be sought after in free agency is Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. It doesn't appear that he'll be back with the Astros, but things can change at any time this time of the year.
If he doesn't return, there will be several teams looking to sign Valdez to slot him into the top of their rotation for 2026. According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants are listed as potential landing spots, along with returning to Houston.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made his prediction for Valdez's destination in free agency, and he has him joining the loaded National League West with a team looking to get over the hump against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Framber Valdez Predicted to Sign With Giants
Buckley predicted that Valdez would sign a five-year deal with the Giants, which would be an interesting landing spot considering San Francisco just hired former University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello as their manager. Why would that be interesting?
Vitallo is a fiery coach who lets his emotions be well-known. Valdez does the same thing at times, and we all remember the dust-up with catcher Cesar Salazar? Regardless, losing Valdez would be a blow to Houston's starting rotation for 2026.
Bringing back Valdez makes sense for the Astros, but if they don't, replacing him either through a trade or free agency won't be easy. The other top name in the starting pitcher market is Dylan Cease of the Padres. If they look to go the trade route, the Miami Marlins have Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera as options, but neither will be cheap to try and pry away from the Marlins.
Valdez's cross-up of Salazar made waves around MLB, with some teams reportedly crossing him off their free agent list for this season. That may have been what they said at the time, but feelings can change when front office jobs are on the line with offseason moves.
Expect there to be a big market for Valdez, and it won't be surprising to see him land wherever he does this winter. It feels like a return to Houston is not much of an option for next season.