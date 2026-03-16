Astros Give Intriguing Top Prospect Chance to Take MLB Spring Training At-Bats

The opportunities to give young prospects that won’t make the opening-day roster chances at swings in spring games is dwindling.

The Houston Astros gave one of their top prospects the chance on Sunday. Kevin Alvarez, the franchise’s No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, started his first MLB spring training game, playing left field and then right field while batting fifth.

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The 18-year-old went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. But just getting him the at-bats was something special for him and for manager Joe Espada, he told MLB.com and other reporters.

Joe Espada on Kevin Alvarez

Espada on Kevin Alvarez pic.twitter.com/JcEjXDXWkE — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 15, 2026

“I really like how early he loads [his body] and he sees the ball late,” Espada said. “For 18 years old he saw some really good pitching today. I thought he handled himself well.”

With a little more than a week of spring training and several jobs left to determine on the opening day roster, Espada said it’s unlikely that Astros fans will see Alvarez much more before the team breaks camp.

“I gotta ask those folks up there [in the front office], you know?” Espada said. “We want to get him at-bats, but right now we’re trying to finish up our [opening day] roster. So, maybe that 12:05 game on that Sunday, the getaway day, before we head back to Houston? Maybe we’ll bring him back.”

The Astros have a lot invested in Alvarez. He signed with Houston on a $2 million signing bonus last January. The Cuba native should be stateside in 2026, with a likely start in the Florida Complex League, the stateside rookie league. If he progresses, it’s possible he could get some at-bats with their Class-A affiliate in Fayetteville.

Alvarez showed a mature approach at the plate and produced in the Dominican Summer League, where most international prospects play their first year as professionals. In 47 games he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS, including two home runs and 33 RBI. He also had 12 doubles and three triples. Most importantly, his place discipline stuck out. He drew 23 walks against 19 strikeouts.

Houston has had trouble developing outfielders of late and traded away top outfield prospect Jacob Melton in a December trade with two other teams. Alvarez isn’t going to crash the Majors anytime soon but coming to the U.S. gives him a chance to develop faster. A move through two affiliates in 2026 would set him up to progress through two more affiliates in 2027 and a potential MLB call-up in 2028. It’s a reason why his arrival is so highly anticipated.