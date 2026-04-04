How to Watch Tatsuya Imai’s Second Astros Start: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros will have their top free agent pitcher on the mound for Saturday’s game with the Athletics.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. pacific and 5:05 p.m. central.

Along with putting Tatsuya Imai on the mound for the second time this season, shortstop Jeremy Peña is expected to start for the second straight game, the first time he will play back-to-back games since his return from his finger injury, per MLB.com. The lineup is subject to change.

Houston is on one of its longest road trips of the season, a three-city west coast swing and ends in Sacramento on Sunday. After that, the Astros head to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies for three games at Coors Field. Then, it’s a big series in Seattle. Houston will play four games against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, the first meeting of the season between the two AL West rivals.

The Mariners displaced the Astros as division champions last season, the first time Houston failed to win the division since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Astros also saw their eight-year playoff streak come to an end.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Athletics

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 3:05 p.m. PT/5:05 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Tatsuya Imai (0-0, 13.50) vs. Athletics: RHP Luis Morales (0-1, 10.38)

Imai’s first start with Houston was a short one. Against the Los Angeles Angels he only went 2.2 innings, as he gave up three hits and four earned runs. He walked four and he struck out four. The Astros are expecting more from the Japanese star, who signed a three-year deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

Morales absorbed a loss in his first start against the Toronto Blue Jays. In that game he went 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs. He walked two and he struck out five. Morales made his Major League debut last season, as he joined the Athletics rotation and went 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 10 games, nine of which were starts. He struck out 43 and walked 18 in 48.2 innings as batters hit just .212 against him.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Enyel De Los Santos (right knee strain); RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain); LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow, Tommy John surgery).