Astros Still Have Chance To Re-Sign Versatile Backup Catcher in Free Agency

The Houston Astros are already off to a hectic offseason with plenty of work left to be done. Without a doubt, one of the most significant names circulating right now is that of left-handed ace Framber Valdez, but that doesn't take away from the other stars whom Houston could potentially lose.

Among the group of those who could be off the 2026 roster is free agent catcher Victor Caratini. Having just wrapped up his second season with the Astros, Caratini could be on his way out the door, heading toward another franchise. Speculations are circulating around the Major Leagues, but nothing has been set in stone just yet, which means there's still a chance that he could re-sign with Houston.

An endless supply of predictions continues to flood in from across the board as to where Caratini will go, if anywhere, but not all hope is lost for the Astros. However, will Caratini feel that staying in Houston is the best move?

Will Caratini Stay in Houston?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caratini, 32, has certainly made his way around the country while playing for various teams in the Major Leagues. He was the pick No. 65 in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft, landing with the Atlanta Braves. His debut didn't come until June 28, 2017, by which point he was with the Chicago Cubs.

Once the 2021 season rolled around, Caratini had moved on to the San Diego Padres, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2024 and 2025 seasons he was when he was engulfed in his Houston era, but as a free agent, he could be closing that door very soon. Houston has expressed interest in holding onto their catcher, but sometimes that's simply not enough.

"The Astros have said they hope to retain Caratini, who hit 12 homers with 46 RBIs and a .728 OPS in 114 games while providing solid defense behind the plate," per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "Caratini saw time at first base and DH, as well, providing versatility off the bench."

This is the time for franchises to make some groundbreaking moves, and with Houston missing out on the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, careful decisions must be made. There is still plenty of time for the Caratini saga to play out, but the ball club has made its stance clear — they would still like him to be on their 2026 roster.

