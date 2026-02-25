Astros Infielder Cracks Top 10 in Latest MLB Shortstop Rankings

The Houston Astros aren't entirely squared away right now, but it's only the beginning of spring training. This is the time for ball clubs to address any remaining gaps and issues around the field.

Their starting rotation is a particular point of emphasis, and will continue to be right up through Opening Day. However, one area where the Astros don't have to worry too much is at shortstop.

With 28-year-old Jeremy Peña holding down the fort, Houston should be well taken care of in this department. In recent MLB shortstop rankings, he even sealed a spot within the Top 10, which is a true testament to his ability in this role.

Peña’s Placement in Latest Rankings

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Buster Olney of ESPN recently compiled his updated MLB position rankings, this time focusing on shortstops. Peña found himself landing at No. 7, just above Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 8, but one slot below Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 6.

During his 2025 campaign with the Astros, he slashed .304/.363/.477 with a .840 OPS and 17 home runs through 125 games. This was a significant breakout year for Peña, and now expected to command this position, all eyes will be on him this season to see if he will be able to meet the bar set for him.

"... The Astros are quickly nearing a crossroads with the 28-year-old, who will be eligible for free agency following the 2027 season. Houston owner Jim Crane has made it clear he's not interested in contracts beyond six years in length, and with Peña growing into a star, it might take more than that to retain him," Olney wrote.

Peña was picked 102nd overall by Houston in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft, but his professional debut didn't come until April 2022. Since then, each of his four years in the Major Leagues has been spent with the Astros. He's shown consistent improvements in each passing year, and at this rate, he could have another remarkable season on the horizon.

This year, Houston's most important goal is to stay healthy, and that stands true more now than ever for Peña. Facing an injury during a season he's expected to break out once again would be incredibly disappointing.

He has an opportunity this year to continue shining at the plate and around the diamond. Perhaps he will even be able to start climbing further up the rankings throughout spring training and into the regular season.