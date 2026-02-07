Astros Star Jeremy Pena Stands Tall in MLB Shortstops Rankings for 2026

The Houston Astros experienced minimal changes after missing the playoffs in 2025, and given that they were inches away from another playoff run, that should be confidence-building for the fanbase.

The Astros go into 2026 hoping to contend in the AL West as they have been for the last decade, but they're going to need some players to step up if they wish to return to playing baseball in October. One player who feels like the player to do just that and lead the team in 2026 is Jeremy Peña.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jeremy Peña Cracks Top 10 Shortstop Rankings

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27). | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Peña is on the rise in the MLB. Since making his debut with Houston back in 2022, he has been a backbone to the lineup and a strong infielder up the middle. So much so that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranks Peña as the eighth-best shortstop in Major League Baseball today.

Reuter notes that Peña began his career so strongly in 2022, collecting 22 home runs and finishing in the Top 10 in Rookie of the Year voting, that since that campaign, it feels as though he's taken a step back.

However, this past season, Peña set a new career high in WAR (5.6), earned his first All-Star nod and finished 10th in MVP voting in the American League. He hit 17 home runs, stole 20 bases, held a .304 batting average, and did so in 125 games played, which marked the lowest number of games played in a season for him to this point.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) turns a double play. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

If Peña can produce the type of season he just did with the Astros in 125 games, imagine what he'll be able to do should he stay consistent and surpass 140 games played. In Reuter's eyes, Peña is better than Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds, Willy Adames of the San Francisco Giants, and Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels.

Playing alongside future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve has had to have been beneficial to his career thus far. Additionally, with Carlos Correa back in the fold and playing third base next to Peña, the stars that brought the Astros their first World Series championship are sandwiching the future of the franchise.

Going into his fifth season, it would be nice to see if Peña can return to his 20-plus home run power that he displayed in 2022. However, if the Astros had to choose between Peña hitting 20 or more home runs or hitting over .300, it's a good problem to have on their hands.

More Astros News & Analysis