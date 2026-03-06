Astros’ Latest First-Round Pick Headlines MLB Spring Breakout Player Pool

The Houston Astros have opted for a patient approach with last year's first round pick, Xavier Neyens. Patience will take a backseat when the Astros play their spring breakout game later this month in Florida.

Major League Baseball announced the player pools for all 30 teams who are preparing their prospects for the third annual showcase of future talent in both the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.

Houston Astros prospects will face Miami Marlins prospects on March 19 at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. eastern.

Starting next year, the Spring Breakout is moving to a single-elimination tournament that will crown a Grapefruit League and a Cactus League champion. Those tournaments are expected to take four days during spring training, with the 2027 event set for March 19-22.

Houston Astros in Spring Breakout

Sam Houston Bearkats' Walker Janek. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While not all the players in the pool will play, 28 of Houston's Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, are part of the roster pool. That includes Neyens, along with the franchise's No. 1 overall prospect, outfielder Kevin Alvarez.

Neyens played his prep baseball at Mount Vernon High School, about an hour away from Seattle. He committed to Oregon State but passed on college after he signed a slot bonus offer of more than $4 million with Houston. The Astros opted to send him to their complex in West Palm Beach instead of dropping him into their minor league system.

The 6-foot-4 left-handed infielder has a 65 grade on his power on the 20-80 scouting scale. Already 210 pounds, he projects as a power hitter in the Majors, which is why many scouts see him moving to third base.

Alvarez, an outfielder, was signed by the Astros during last year’s international signing period for $2 million. The Cuba native worked out in the Dominican Republic in anticipation of signing a deal. He was terrific in his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League, as he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS, including two home runs and 33 RBI. He’s expected to begin 2026 with either the Florida Complex League Astros or Class-A Fayetteville.

Several other notable Astros prospects are part of the player pool, including starter Miguel Ullola, who was in Major League camp until he was optioned back to minor league camp earlier this week. Former first-round pick and catcher Walker Janek is part of the roster, along with another former first-round pick, infielder Brice Matthews, who made his Major League debut last season.