Brice Matthews Falls in Latest Astros Prospect Rankings, Key Outfielder Climbs

In 2025, the Houston Astros' farm system was led by infielder Brice Matthews, followed by shortstop Xavier Neyens at No. 2 and catcher Walker Janek at No. 3.

With Matthews leading the pack, expectations were immediately set quite high for the 23-year-old budding star. By the end of his campaign with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, he was slashing .260/.371/.458 with a .829 OPS and 17 homers through 112 games.

But now, the Astros have a different prospect holding the helm atop the rankings.

International Prospect Climbs to No. 1

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews | William Liang-Imagn Images

With MLB Pipeline having released its Top 30 Prospect rankings for Houston, the ballclub saw an interesting change-up. Instead of Matthews claiming the top spot, 18-year-old international star Kevin Alvarez is now their No. 1 prospect.

During his 2025 campaign in the minor leagues, he slashed .301/.419/.455 with a .874 OPS and two homers through 47 game appearances. Considering his noticeable potential in the outfield, he is expected to be a great value to the Astros.

Houston has historically struggled when it comes to developing younger outfielders, and with Alvarez already showing immense promise, he makes a great fit for the franchise.

The Astros signed him as an international free agent from Cuba last year for $2 million, and it didn't take long for him to start turning heads. However, in 2025, he was ranked sixth in Houston's prospects. He trailed Joseph Sullivan at No. 5 and Miguel Ullola at No. 4.

His left-handed stroke is something special, and with more development, it will only grow more impressive. Interestingly enough, he has been compared to 29-year-old slugger Kyle Tucker of the Los Angeles Dodgers—an honor in itself.

Alvarez comes with a smooth swing and could be on the verge of having a stunning breakout season this year with the Astros. Now being ranked their top prospect, he's entering his upcoming campaign with newfound confidence, but he still has plenty to prove. Not to mention, he's still incredibly young, so he has plenty of fuel in the tank to continue building his skills.

Behind Alvarez in the latest rankings is Neyens, who remains at No. 2, Ethan Frey at No. 3, Matthews at No. 4 and Janek now at No. 5. The rankings shook up a significant amount this time around, and watching Matthews drop was an interesting move. Will Alvarez be able to defend his name up top?