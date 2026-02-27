Which Astros Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names

The Houston Astros aren't known for having a strong farm system, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

But this doesn't mean that they aren't equipped with budding stars—there's true talent here, but not enough compared to other ballclubs. Despite this, some of their rising prospects continue to claim headlines, particularly those within the Top 10.

Having said that, some of them are primarily marketing names, meaning they aren't stacking up to provide real depth for the Astros. Here, we have compiled the key prospects who are expected to make an impact on the franchise with the depth they can provide.

Snapshot of Notable Prospects

Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews | William Liang-Imagn Images

Real-Depth Prospects Position 2025 Quick Stats (minors) Brice Matthews Second Base .260/.371/.458 (.829 OPS) Walker Janek Catcher .263/.333/.433 (.766 OPS) Joseph Sullivan Outfielder .220/.395/.403 (.798 OPS) Miguel Ullola Starting Pitcher 3.88 ERA, 131 SO, 113.2 IP

Brice Matthews will undoubtedly lead the prospects again this year. At 23 years old, he's developing into a valuable player for Houston, and his stat sheet from last season directly reflects his ability at the plate. Matthews is a notable name that frequently turns heads, but he will have a major impact on this ballclub.

Walker Janek was picked by the Astros 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, but unlike Matthews, Walker has yet to make his professional debut. The interesting thing about Janek is that he comes with great speed, which is rather unusual for players behind the plate. Not only is he proficient when it comes to hitting, but he's also reliable on defense.

Joseph Sullivan is a lefty bat, which Houston has been vocal about wanting more of in recent months. He was picked 223rd overall in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, but hasn't made his debut yet. Sullivan is a cautious hitter, reluctant to swing at times. He finds his home at center field, where he earns quite a bit of recognition due to his defensive instincts.

Miguel Ullola is a valuable right-hander who is simply seeking out more opportunities to shine on the mound. Ullola climbed his way up the chain in the minors, and once he gains more control and fine-tunes his weapon of a fastball, it's expected that he could find his way to becoming a mid-rotation starter for the Astros.

Between Matthews, Janek, Sullivan and Ullola, Houston has significant talent within their young stars, but furthering their development will be key this season. Fostering prospects is imperative to any franchise's success, and with notable names here, failing to encourage development would be a missed opportunity for the Astros.