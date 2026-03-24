Astros Remain Linked to All-Star Outfielder in New Trade Proposal

It's no secret that the Houston Astros were looking for help this season in the outfield this offseason. The Boston Red Sox were a team that general manager Dana Brown was linked to with their surplus of outfielders. Issac Paredes was the centerpiece of the rumors, but Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow pivoted to the Milwaukee Brewers to fill his need while holding onto his outfielders.

Opening Day is Thursday afternoon at home for the Astros against the Los Angeles Angels and Houston still has questions as to how their outfield will end up working out, whether offensively or defensively.

Health questions surrounding the roster are limiting Brown's decision, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report continues to kick the tires and link the Astros to a Minnesota Twins outfielder in a potential trade.

Astros Remain Linked to Twins Outfielder

Byron Buxton | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is a name that has been mentioned in trade rumors. If Minnesota falls behind early in the standings, the rumors are likely going to get louder. Miller believes a trade to Houston is still a possibility. However, a deal isn't as easy as picking up the phone and making a trade.

"Buxton does have a full no-trade clause that could keep him with the Twins through 2028. Can't very well talk trade block without at least mentioning that little detail. If they're burning it all down, though, it's unlikely Buxton would insist upon remaining on a sinking ship. And Houston could certainly use him,'' wrote Miller.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report pointed out how rough it is right now in the outfield for manager Joe Espada in terms of his outfield rankings. Houston ranks in the bottom half at all three positions, no matter who is out there in center field, right field, or left field. One sticking point for Houston would be Buxton's $15 million salary, something they can't just take on.

"Buxton's $15M salary would also pose a problem for the Astros, so it would maybe need to be a three-team deal in which Houston could unload some payroll while having a different team help improve Minnesota's prospect haul. But a package headlined by 2025 first-round pick Xavier Neyens could be enticing enough,'' Miller wrote.

This is just a proposal from Miller and nothing more. It underscores how difficult it is for Brown to address his need in the outfield to improve his defense and offense. Buxton is a two-time All-Star and is coming off a career year with 35 home runs and 83 RBIs in 126 games. That is certainly production the 2026 Astros can use.