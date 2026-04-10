Astros Must Consider Calling Up These Prospects Soon To Fix Flailing Bullpen

The Houston Astros' bullpen holds the worst bullpen ERA in baseball. Sitting at a 7.09 ERA through 53.1 innings and 13 games, the Astros' pen has allowed fifteen homers and walked 36 batters to begin the season. With Josh Hader and Bennett Sousa still sidelined, the Houston bullpen has been hard to watch.

AJ Blubaugh has allowed ten runs on eleven hits over 8.1 innings out of the bullpen this season. Ryan Weiss has allowed eight runs (7 earned) on 13 hits over 8.2 innings of relief. Bryan Abreu has allowed nine runs (8 earned) and three homers over 3.2 innings of work. Roddery Muñoz has allowed seven runs on seven hits and three homers over 4.0 relief innings.

The bullpen is a mess, with only a few standing unharmed in the fire. Even if Hader and Sousa return soon, the Astros' pen needs help fast. There are a couple of guys waiting at Triple-A who have performed well this season, and deserve a look in Houston.

The Astros Bullpen Needs Help Immediately, and These Two Guys Are Ready To Dominate

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Alimber Santa is one of the first guys who deserves a shot on the big league roster. He posted a 2.31 ERA and struck out 82 over 70 innings last season between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land.

This season, he's allowed just one run over 4.1 innings and allowed a 0.692 WHIP. The former starter became a full-time reliever in 2024 and found limited success. Last season was his first full year out of the bullpen, and he dominated. The 22-year-old is the Astros' No. 17 prospect and has yet to make his MLB debut. At this point, there's no reason not to give him a shot and see what he can do.

Another bullpen arm waiting for the call-up in Triple-A is Jayden Murray. He pitched in nine games during his first MLB stint last September with Houston last season and pitched well. He allowed just two runs over 11.2 innings while walking just three batters. He carried that success into his 2026 season.

He's allowed just one run and three hits over six innings of work, while allowing just a .143 batting average. He's on a great streak to end last season and begin this year, and has put himself in a great position for a promotion.