Astros Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart, and Dumb

The Houston Astros entered the offseason knowing that they had work to do. Their 2025 campaign didn't go as planned, and their only options were to sink or swim. So, they navigated free agency and the trade market as needed, and for the most part, their decisions should pay off.

However, one of their transactions could have a sour outcome as the season progresses. Having said that, let's unpack the ballclub's offseason decisions.

Smartest Move Was Acquiring Mike Burrows

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After spending two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, 26-year-old Burrows found his way to the Lone Star State, having been involved in a colossal three-team trade back in December. Through his two years in the Major Leagues, the right-hander registered a 3.90 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 96.0 innings pitched through 23 games, 19 of which he started.

Once spring training commenced, Astros fans were treated to impressive performances with Burrows on the mound, and the timing couldn't have been better. Now is the time for Burrows to make a name for himself and start his third season in the Majors on the right foot, and he doesn't seem to be having any issues doing so.

Upon landing him, a few eyebrows were raised—he isn't considered a veteran arm yet, and he hasn't had any standout games in the big leagues. Again, this statement is followed up with a "yet." His time is coming, and Houston's decision to make a splash with him should be well-rewarded.

Controversial Trade Remains Questionable

Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubón | William Liang-Imagn Images

When Mauricio Dubón was shipped out to the Atlanta Braves, frustrations loomed as this meant Houston was losing their utility man. Now, he's looking confident, sporting his new Braves uniform. He slashed .311/.354/.467 with a .821 OPS and one homer through 17 games.

If this is indicative of what's to come during his 2026 campaign, the Astros might be left with feelings of regret—was letting go of Dubón the right move?

In return, Houston acquired infielder Nick Allen, who is expected to bring some vigor. Compared to other new roster additions, Allen tends to fly under the radar, but if all goes according to plan, he could prove himself to be a valuable return.

But that will come with time, and a bit more convincing is needed for fans to let go of the trade controversy. This was a cost-cutting move, but Dubón was one of the core infielders, and the reward may not have been worth the risk. Allen has a lot to prove this year.

Houston played their Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, which resulted in a 3-0 loss, but take these early days with a grain of salt. Teams are getting back into the swing of things, and once they get into their groove, it will become clearer which offseason moves will pay off the most and which ones will be deemed flops.