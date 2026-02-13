Tatsuya Imai Chasing Single Goal as He Begins First Astros Spring Training

That buzz around Houston Astros spring training was the attention surrounding Japanese pitching superstar Tatsuya Imai.

The franchise’s biggest free agent signing of the offseason went through his first bullpen on the first day that pitchers and catchers worked out at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. He had a significant Japanese media contingent in tow, according to Houston’s KHOU Television. A half-dozen reporters from Japan were there to follow Imai’s every move.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It isn’t unusual for Japanese stars who come to Major League Baseball to have large media contingents following them during their first season. But, for Imai, it was all business away from cameras. KHOU reported he threw 15 to pitches and then met with the team’s pitching coach, Josh Miller.

With an interpreter in tow, Imai went through his first spring training interview.

Tatsuya Imai’s Major League Goal

Houston Astros hat and glove. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Imai was asked what his goal was for the season, and his goal that will make Astros fans very happy.

“I mean [the goal is] to win the World Series,” Imai said through an interpreter. “I mean it doesn't matter what team I would have signed it would have been my goal to win the World Series.”

Imai is a rookie for the second time in his professional career. He played for the Saitama Seibu Lions in the NPB from 2017-25. There, he was a three-time All-Star and threw a combined no-hitter last season. Imai was posted by his team in the offseason and the Astros agreed to not only a three-year deal — which comes with opt-outs each season — but also paying the Lions the posting fee.

“It feels pretty much the same as how I was feeling when I was drafted by the Lions back in Japan,” Imai said of the first-day excitement. “It’s going to be a bit of a struggle to remember all the names and faces.”

In the NPB he went 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in 159 games. He struck out 907 and walked 468 in 963.2 innings.

Imai is expected to be a significant piece of the puzzle as the Astors built up to a six-man rotation. Hunter Brown, a Cy Young finalist last year, has already been named the opening day starter. Houston also acquired Mike Burrows via trade and signed Ryan Weiss out of the KBO to go along with Jason Alexander, Spencer Arrighetti, Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier, the holdovers who are the most likely options to compete for spots.

Recommended Articles