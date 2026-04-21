Astros Outfielder Taylor Trammell Leaves Guardians Game with Injury

Cam Smith was supposed to get a night off. Taylor Trammell’s groin had other ideas.

Trammell, who started at center field for the Houston Astros, left Monday’s game in the fourth inning after he suffered an injury while running to third base. Trainers came and met him on the field and walked him off. The Astros later told reporters in Cleveland that Trammell left the game with a left groin injury.

Smith, who was getting a scheduled day off, came into pinch run for Trammell and took over in right field. Houston moved Brice Matthews from left field to center field and Dustin Harris from right field to left field. Houston won the game, 9-2.

If Trammell goes on the injured list, he’ll be the fourth outfielder to be moved there.

Astros Outfield Injury Woes

Houston moved Joey Loperfido to the 10-day IL over the weekend after he suffered a left quad strain. To give the roster some depth, the Astros claimed Harris off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated pitcher J.P. France for assignment to make room. France cleared waivers and was sent back to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Before he was moved to the IL, Houston had two other outfielders on the IL — Jake Meyers and Zach Dezenzo. Meyers is on the IL with a grade 2 right oblique strain. That means he’s unlikely to be ready anytime soon. Dezenzo started a rehab assignment for his right elbow strain last weekend and was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat. He continued to play, but he will probably need at least one or two more games before he’s an option to be recalled.

For now, Houston has Smith, Harris and Matthews as the starting outfielders. Matthews a former first-round pick, is a converted infielder who has been working in a utility role. Houston could also use Shay Whitcomb, Jose Altuve or Yordan Alvarez. On Monday, the Astros moved infielder Nick Allen onto the 10-day injured list, which complicates moving Altuve to left field. Alvarez is hitting so well right now Houston would prefer to keep him at designated hitter.

If Trammell goes to the IL, he would be the 16th Astros player on the injured list right now. The team needed 40-man roster space on Monday and opted to move pitcher Cristian Javier from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room for journeyman infielder Braden Shewmake so Houston would have depth there.

Now, it may need more depth in the outfield, depending on Trammell’s status before Tuesday’s game.