Astros Predicted as Possible Landing Spot for Athletics Outfielder

Ahead of the non-tender deadline, the Houston Astros tendered contracts to 11 of their arbitration-eligible players. Those players include:

Bryan Abreu

Nick Allen

Hunter Brown

Yainer Diaz

Jake Meyers

Steven Okert

Isaac Paredes

Jeremy Peña

Jesús Sánchez

Bennett Sousa

Hayden Wesneski.

The only player to be non-tendered by the Astros was infielder Ramón Urías, who is now a free agent. With the deadline now behind us, predictions continue pouring in as to where free agents could end up landing ahead of their 2026 campaign. Of course, Houston has come up, but not for a likely player.

Houston's name was dropped in a recent prediction involving JJ Belday of the Athletics. Could his name end up being associated with the Astros, or will he find his new home elsewhere?

Is Houston a Potential Spot for JJ Bleday?

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Outfielder JJ Bleday, 28, just wrapped up his 2025 campaign with the Athletics, slashing .212/.294/.404 with a .698 OPS across 98 games. His MLB career began with the Miami Marlins after being picked No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2019 draft. However, after the 2023 season, he was traded to the Athletics, where he has since stayed.

The franchise decided not to tender Bleday, leaving him as a free agent. In fact, they didn't even wait until the deadline to release him, as he was DFA'd earlier in the week. Now, he will be on the hunt for a new home with a different team. According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Astros could be one of his potential landing spots.

As he put it, "Bleday also has a sharp approach at the plate that will play anywhere, and he can handle himself in all three outfield spots. He's a good pick-up as a platoon option or fourth outfielder for teams in need of affordable impact."

Along with Houston, Rymer lists the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians as additional possibilities for the young outfielder. Bleday struggled to establish himself this year, but he is equipped with plenty of attractive qualities that could draw other teams to him.

It wouldn't be too far out there to say that Bleday could sport an Astros uniform in 2026, but it certainly isn't considered the most viable option for either party. Interest has been low, but there have been more surprising things to happen in Major League Baseball over the years.

