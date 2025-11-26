Astros Reportedly Replacing Bill Murphy With Former White Sox Pitching Coach

The Houston Astros have been taking advantage of their offseason opportunities, living up to hot stove season expectations. This is notably a busy year for MLB teams across the nation, and this stands true for the Astros.

Houston has been working to bolster its roster ahead of its 2026 campaign, but it's also working to touch up their coaching staff. In October, it was announced that the Astros' pitching coach Bill Murphy would be departing from the franchise to begin a new chapter of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This was disappointing news for fans, but it opened up doors for new opportunities.

The 36-year-old coach had spent nearly a decade with the Astros, so the news of his leaving was rattling. Fortunately, Houston didn't waste any time and went right to work on finding a reputable replacement. According to a recent source, they may have found the perfect match with a former Chicago White Sox coach.

Ethan Katz Reportedly Hired by Astros

David Richard-Imagn Images

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Houston's newest addition is that of former White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz. The 42-year-old pitching coach has been with Chicago since his hiring in 2021 and played a pivotal role in the development of one of baseball's best pitchers in the game today, Garrett Crochet. However, in September, the franchise announced that they were letting go of Katz, alongside hitting coach Marcus Thames.

The Astros are hiring former Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz as a pitching coach on their staff, source tells @TheAthletic. Katz will replace Bill Murphy, who left for the Pittsburgh Pirates last month. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 26, 2025

Katz comes with an exhaustive resume of experience, which will help propel Houston in the years to come. His time with the White Sox did not showcase just how much value he has to offer, simply because of Chicago's dreadful record.

This is a new opportunity for both Katz and the Astros, who are in the process of rebuilding. Changes to the roster and staff are needed if they want to reach playoff contention next year. With the proven experience that Katz brings to the table, Houston could be in good hands.

With that being said, he will have some major shoes to fill; Murphy had built up a formidable pitching staff over the years, so his departure has left a gaping hole within the franchise.

As Houston continues to navigate its hectic offseason, the crew can now cross one more task off the list. They have secured a new pitching coach, which should ease quite a bit of anxiety looming around the clubhouse.

More Astros News