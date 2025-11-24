Astros Made Whopping 10 Promotions From Triple-A During 2025 Season

The Houston Astros are a team that is looking to build towards the future, while also trying to cut down on some of their costs, given that they had a pretty expensive roster last season.

Having already traded away Mauricio Dubón, they have started to do so, and building a franchise that is able to compete long-term will take some time. Finding which prospects are ready to be at the MLB level, and surrounding them with quality talent, is not a quick process.

Over the course of the 2025 season, they called up many players, but that was not just for the purpose of furthering the roster. Additionally, it was due to a wide variety of injuries that occurred, as the vast majority of the team ended up coming down with some sort of setback in the last 12 months.

Overall, the Astors promoted 10 different players this past season from Triple-A to make their MLB debut. This is a significant number of prospects called up in one season, especially factoring in that it does not include any recurring promotions or players who had already debuted.

Which Names Were Called Up Throughout the 2025 Season?

The 10 players who were promoted from Triple-A to the MLB by Houston for their debuts were Ryan Gusto, Logan Vanwey, AJ Blubaugh, Colton Gordon, Jacob Melton, Kenedy Corona, Brice Matthews, John Rooney, Jayden Murray and Zach Cole.

A tribute to our 2025 Houston Astros debuts 😤 pic.twitter.com/TTkrkl8rIk — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) November 18, 2025

Of this bunch, two have found new teams already, those being Gusto and Rooney. The former was traded to the Miami Marlins earlier in the season, and the latter signed with the Tampa Bay Rays after electing free agency at the end of the year.

There was a bit of a mixed bag when it came to these 10 players, with some positive production and some less-than-optimal performances. Regardless, it is good to see the Astros giving chances to some younger players and some of the depth pieces they brought in. While it ended up being necessary at one point due to injuries, it was good to evaluate some of these players so they can decide on how many they wish to keep throughout the next season.

Next season will be a year where they would like to have even more depth to combat setbacks, but hopefully, the injury issues will not be as much of a contributing factor to their downfall as it was during the 2025 campaign.

