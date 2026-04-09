Astros Sending Yet Another Banged Up Player Home for More Testing

The Houston Astros injury train continues to take on passengers. The latest is heading back to Houston for more testing.

Center fielder Jake Meyers left on Wednesday’s 9-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies with lower back tightness, per the Astros. After the game, he told reporters, including The Athletic’s Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter) that he's heading back to Houston to get more testing on the injury. That means he won't be accompanying the Astros for their three-game series with the Mariners that starts on Friday.

With a day off on Thursday, the Astros don't have to make a move on their roster. But it's unlikely Meyers won't be in Houston on Thursday and then fly too Seattle on Friday unless he gets cleared. In that case, Houston will have to promote someone from Triple-A Sugar Land to give them coverage in the outfield.

A Miserable Road Trip Gets Worse

Jake Meyers immediately grabbed his oblique after this check swung. He’s leaving this game. pic.twitter.com/7H6D3qhC3G — Ice Box Insiders (@iceboxinsiders) April 8, 2026

The Astros were swept by the Rockies, and it was the first time Colorado had swept a three-game series at home in nearly two years. If there's any solace for the Astros, the last team to suffer that fate against the Rockies was their arch-rival to Texas Rangers. But given the past few days, the Astros just feel overwhelmed.

It started in Sacramento when starting pitcher Hunter Brown was sent back to Houston to get more testing done on a shoulder strain. It turned out to be a Grade 2 strain, which means that Brown will likely be on the injured list for April and part of March. It’s a massive blow to the rotation as Brown finished in third place in American League Cy Young voting in 2025.

During Wednesday’s game the Astros also lost starting pitcher Cristian Javier, who left the game with what the Astros called right shoulder tightness. He told reporters after the game that the initial testing was encouraging. But with Brown down, losing Javier for any length of time is a considerable issue.

At least with Meyers, there is some coverage. The potential call-up could be Taylor Trammell, who has 178 games in the Majors, including 52 with Houston last season.

After last season the Astros were hoping to leave the injury woes behind. If anything, it’s gotten worse. Not including Brown, Houston has RHP Enyel De Los Santos (right knee strain); RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain) and LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis) on the 15-day injured list.

RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery) and LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow, Tommy John surgery) are on the 60-day IL.

Houston outfielder Zach Dezenzo is on the 10-day IL with right elbow soreness.