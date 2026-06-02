Astros Officially Activate Josh Hader to Give Bullpen Massive Boost

Despite a series loss to close out the month, the Houston Astros won seven of their final 10 games in May. The pitching staff has made steady improvements, and the offense continues to excel at a high level with Yordan Alvarez leading the charge.

However, the pitching staff is still responsible for the league's second-worst team ERA at 4.92. They need major reinforcements, and some help is on the way. The Astros have officially activated reliever Josh Hader from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In corresponding moves, Carlos Correa was transferred to the 60-day IL, outfielder Zach Cole was recalled from Triple A, and infielder Braden Shewmake was placed on the 10-day IL with a right adductor strain, all via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

The six-time All-Star has been sidelined all season with left biceps tendinitis. His return gives the bullpen a much-needed boost heading into June.

Hader Brings Stability to Late-Inning Situations

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader celebrates. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Houston felt confident that Bryan Abreu would fill in as a dependable closer during Hader's absence. The exact opposite happened, as the right-hander has posted a 6.87 ERA in 21 appearances. The numbers improved in May, but the outings were shorter, and the command has still been an issue.

Instead, Bryan King has emerged as the closer, recording a team-leading six saves with a 2.84 ERA. Enyel De Los Santos has also been used in high-leverage situations. It's been a little tricky for Joe Espada to maneuver, but Hader's return makes the ninth inning a lot easier.

The 32-year-old made nine rehab outings before being activated. He pitched one inning in each appearance, and that will likely remain the same with the Astros. They may be cautious with Hader, but having a consistent arm to close out games should help Houston win more games.

Per Jeremy Rakes of MLB.com, Espada said, "It just feels like everybody is starting to show up when we are playing our best baseball...Getting one of the best closers in the game, it just puts other pitchers in better spots."

Hader's Return Comes at the Perfect Time

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader pitches. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

While it seemed bleak for the Astros at the beginning of the season, the improved results may signal a possible run to get back into the playoff race. The American League is struggling, and Houston has a perfect opportunity to take advantage.

Hader's return is a welcome one, but some other pitchers could be joining the big league roster soon. Ace pitcher Hunter Brown will make his third rehab start on Thursday, and Cristian Javier is scheduled for a rehab start on Wednesday. Brown has been sidelined since April 5 with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain.

If the offense continues to roll and the pitching staff gets some of its top guys back, the ceiling looks a lot higher for Houston than it did just a few weeks ago.