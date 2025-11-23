Astros Should Target This Backup Catcher After Non-Tender Decision

The 2025 offseason for the Houston Astros has been busy. With new hires in the hitting department and the departures of Ramon Urias and fan favorites such as Mauricio Dubon, Pedro Leon, and Luis Garcia, Astros general manager Dana Brown isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his vision of how his team should look in the upcoming 2026 season.

The Astros Offseason Vision

To be clear, Brown and owner Jim Crane want to dump salary while adding depth in the outfield and starting rotation. Adding utility infielder Nick Allen to the 40-man squad from the Dubon trade does just that, while keeping the versatility of having a reliable position player.

But what about the catching department? Astros backup catcher Victor Caratini finished his final season on his two-year deal, batting .259 with 12 home runs, a .728 OPS and a career-high 46 RBIs in 114 games.

Losing Caratini to another team offering a higher pay is a certain probability, mainly because his recent stats compare well with primary catchers. It's arguable that Caratini played better than Astros catcher Yainer Diaz in 2025. The veteran backup can leverage his recent performance for a bigger paycheck with teams looking to sign everyday backstops.

To keep Brown's vision of shedding salary to acquire All-Star caliber pitchers, Houston should look toward signing a player who has postseason history, is a Gold Glover, and was an All-Star. That player is Jonah Heim.

What Jonah Heim brings to Houston

Just a few days ago, the Texas Rangers non-tendered Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim, making them free agents. Heim was the Rangers primary catcher and earned an All-Star nod in 2023, but struggled mightily this past season, batting .213 with a .602 OPS and a 77 OPS+ in 124 games. Moving Jonah Heim to the southeastern side of Texas possibly brings in both offensive and defensive firepower for the Astros.

The Rangers today announced that the club did not tender 2026 contract offers to C Jonah Heim, OF Adolis García, RHP Josh Sborz, and RHP Jacob Webb, making them free agents.



The club also agreed with OF Sam Haggerty on a one-year contract covering 2026, avoiding arbitration. — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) November 21, 2025

Last season, in 96 games behind the dish, Heim threw out 11 of 59 baserunners, a 15.7% caught stealing percentage. Of course, 2025's defensive numbers aren't anything to write home about. For his career, he is considered one of the best pitch framers in the game, something that both Diaz and Caratini struggled to execute.

It was only two years ago that Heim had been a top five catcher in baseball during the Rangers' World Series run in 2023. That season, he threw out 29.3% of baserunners and was fourth in catcher framing runs according to Baseball Savant in his Gold Glove season. On offense that same year, Heim batted .258 with 18 homers and 95 RBI, slashing a .755 OPS and a 106 OPS+.

While the former All-Star catcher has significantly tapered off, reaching only just over .600 OPS over the last two seasons, Heim is only 30 years old. The Astros' newly hired hitting department could tweak his swing at the dish. Who knows? Maybe the World Series champion could reinvent himself and find his pop.

What To Do With the Current Backup Catcher

Therein lies a slight dilemma. Current backup catcher Cesar Salazar is on the 40-man roster. Barring any other catcher signings, it appears that he will assume Major League backup catching duties behind Yainer Diaz.

Salazar has played in the Astros organization since 2018, flirting with consistent MLB playing time. Salazar's time in the majors is a small sample size, but his stats don't fit a team looking to get back in championship contention.

A Championship Move On A Discount

If the Astros want Heim, sign him to a Major League deal. Put Salazar on the trading block and trade him for cash considerations. Offer Heim a deal similar to Victor Caratini's $12M over two years. Based on his recent 2025 performance, teams might look to sign Heim on a minor league deal. Bottom line, Heim is cheap, he has postseason experience and a lot more years left in him.

