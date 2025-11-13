Projected Contract Details for Rays To Sign Victor Caratini Revealed

The Tampa Bay Rays are once again going into the offseason looking for an upgrade at the catcher position.

It has been a weakness for the franchise essentially since its first year in existence. Finding consistent production behind the plate has been a struggle.

This past year, they tried out several different players. Danny Jansen was signed in free agency and performed well, but was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Ben Rortvedt started the season with the Rays but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hunter Feduccia came back in that deal. Nick Fortes was acquired from the Miami Marlins as well to help out. But, even with all of those moves, the team is still on the lookout for more help this winter.

Victor Caratini is good fit for Rays at catcher

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One player who could pique their interest in free agency is Victor Caratini. He was recently predicted to sign with Tampa Bay this offseason to provide some punch to their offensive lineup.

Most recently with the Houston Astros, he has been an above-average hitter. His defense has had some ebbs and flows, but his performance with the bat more than makes up for any shortcomings with the glove.

Given the floor he possesses value-wise as someone who hits well enough to warrant at-bats as the designated hitter, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Caratini is predicted to land a multi-year deal by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required).

What could it take for Tampa Bay to be able to sign the veteran backstop? Britton has shared a contract projection of two years and $15 million.

Rays can afford to sign Victor Caratini at projected salary

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Given how thin the free agent market is for catchers, there are going to be a lot of suitors for Caratini this offseason. It will be interesting to see what he prioritizes while seeking out a new contract.

The Astros would love to have him back, but he would be in a 50/50 split, at best, with Yainer Diaz. Contending teams would love to add a backup catcher with his floor to the roster as insurance.

If he is seeking an opportunity that will provide him with the most at-bats, the Rays could be the best spot for him. He would assume a large role behind the plate while being able to get some playing time as the designated hitter, especially if Yandy Diaz, a popular name on the trade market, is moved.

Right now, Feduccia and Fortes are the only catchers on the Tampa Bay 40-man roster. One way or another, that is something which will change in the coming weeks.

More Rays News: