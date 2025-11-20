Meet Nick Allen, Houston Astros’ Newest Infielder After Late Night Trade

As many were laying their heads to rest for the evening last night the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were making moves. The two organizations decided to swap infielders as the Astros sent second baseman Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta in exchange for one of their infielders, Nick Allen.

Dubón is further along in his career than Allen meaning he will hit free agency after the 2026 season so while this trade may seem on the more insignificant side it is crucial to the Astros cash flow in the coming years. Houston should save several million in the difference in the arbitration costs of the two players.

Now that is has come official there are many fans asking about Allen as the Braves aren't even in the same league, let alone division.

Who is Nick Allen?

Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Allen is actually a player who was drafted straight out of high school, so even though he had committed to playing at the University of Southern California, he chose the professional life right off the bat as he was drafted in 2017 by the Oakland Athletics.

It was not until 2022 that the 27-year-old made his debut (for the Athletics), but it is safe to say that he never quite found his swing with that ballclub. He took on a heavy work load for the Athletics for two years, but after struggling at the plate he spent most of 2024 on Triple-A.

This isn't actually the first time in his career that Allen has been traded as the Athletics decided to trade him around this time last year to the Braves for a pitcher, but his tenure in Atlanta has now come to a close and he is officially with the Astros.

Allen's stats from last season don't exactly jump off the page by any means, but remember neither did Dubón. After playing in 135 games for the Braves he finished with a .221 batting average, 11 doubles, 22 RBI, 31 drawn walks and 8 stolen bases.

While Allen's offensive numbers don't draw much attention his ability to make plays when he's on defense definitely do which is why he was named a finalist for the NL Gold Glove Award at shortstop. By the end of 2025 he ended up fourth in the rankings in Outs Above Average (17).

The Astros will be making many moves in the upcoming months as missing out on the playoffs is not an option in 2026. This year was anything but acceptable for management and that means they have to plenty to address this offseason. While this wasn't a big move it does definitely matter as the 2026 chess game starts to unfold.

