Cavan Biggio Embraces Special Feeling Wearing Legendary Dad’s Astros Colors

After two years of bouncing around pro baseball, settling with the Houston Astros seems appropriate for Cavan Biggio.

The 30-year-old is the son on franchise legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. On Monday he arrived at spring training after signing a non-roster minor league deal with a spring training invitation.

It ended, for now, two years of itinerant baseball living. The younger Biggio can relate to the lyrics of the legendary song “I’ve Been Everywhere.” The last two years he was in Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Kansas City and Los Angeles again.

Now, he’s home. Or, at least with his hometown team in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Cavan Biggio Arrives in Camp

Cavan Biggio on joining the Astros: "The colors are a little different, but the meaning is still the same. It's definitely a little bit more special wearing it as a player than, say, a bat boy." pic.twitter.com/YmofHQvBRG — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 16, 2026

Biggio talked about the experience of returning to the team his father played for. Back when he was a kid, the Astros’ uniforms and colors were a bit different.

"The colors are a little different, but the meaning is still the same,” he said to MLB.com. “It's definitely a little bit more special wearing it as a player than, say, a bat boy."

Cavan Biggio is still working his way back from elbow surgery, but the expectation is that he’ll compete for a bench spot at some point in the spring. He did work out on Monday.

His father had plenty to say about the signing to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

"We're really excited for him, excited for the team and really looking forward to him wearing an Astros uniform and playing,” Craig Biggio said. “We'll see how it goes. I'm excited for him."

Cavan Biggio has played several positions in his career, and his father sees that as an asset that could make him valuable to Houston.

“I think he’s got a special trait that he has in all the different positions that he can play and being left-handed,” he said.

Born in Houston, the younger Biggio went to St. Thomas High School and played three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame. He batted .272 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 33 stolen bases in his career with the Fighting Irish. He was also an All-Star in the 2015 Cape Cod League.

The Blue Jays made him a fifth-round pick in 2016, and he signed a $300,000 bonus to join the organization. Toronto called him up on May 24, 2019, and he made his Major League debut that day. He has a lifetime slash of .223/.339/.373 with 52 home runs and 190 RBI.

Should he make the team at any point, he and his father would be the second father and son duo to play for the Astros. The other is Jose Cruz Sr. and Jose Cruz Jr.

Recommended Articles