Injured Astros Star Preparing for Final Hurdle Before Rehab Assignment

This weekend in Cincinnati could a big one for the Houston Astros and in one way it has little to do with the game.

Injured shortstop Jeremy Peña is on the trip and, per the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara on X (formerly Twitter), manager Joe Espada hopes that he will run bases either Saturday or Sunday during pre-game activities.

Considering that he is trying to recover from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, running the bases is vital. In fact, Espada considers it to be the last step in his recovery. Should Peña handle that without a setback, he could be sent to a minor league affiliate to begin his build-up to return to the Majors.

Astros Hoping Jeremy Peña Returns Soon

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Peña is one of several position players on the injured list for the Astros, but he’s the closest to returning. He could give Houston a serious boost, even though the Astros blasted the Reds, 10-0, on Friday without him. The Astros are still reeling from losing third baseman Carlos Correa for the season after he suffered an ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery.

He’s spent most of the year dealing with injuries. Before the IL stint, Peña suffered an injury that required him to pull out of playing for the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic. He had just enough time to return to the field for opening day and played in 10 games before he suffered the injury on April 11 against Seattle.

He left slashing .256/.304/.349 with three RBI. Without him, along with a group of injured pitchers, the Astros have been in last place in the AL West for the past few weeks.

With Correa out for the season, the Astros need Peña’s bat back in the lineup to help take some of the pressure off Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve at the top of the order. Alvarez was the March/April American League Player of the Month after what might have been the most impressive month of his career.

Peña was coming off a 2025 that was his best offensive season since his rookie year in 2025. He slashed .304/.363/.477 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI, made the AL All-Star team for the first time and was 10th in AL MVP voting.

Houston has not indicated which affiliate he would join if he begins his rehab next week. Double-A Corpus Christi is at home while Triple-A Sugar Land is on the road in Tacoma. Considering the Astros will be at home next weekend hosting the Texas Rangers, Houston may wish to keep Peña closer to home should he only need a few games to get prepared for a return.