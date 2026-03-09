This Weakness Could Be Trouble for the Houston Astros in 2026

When push comes to shove, it wasn't exactly a busy offseason for the Houston Astros and general manager Dana Brown. They did lose starting pitcher Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency, but signed Japanese star Tatsuya Imai.

Other than that, it was minor moves for Houston. They added Mike Burrows in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates and over the weekend, they brought back former World Series-winning catcher Christian Vázquez.

Houston is running it back with a veteran roster that is clearly short on depth and that could be a big Achilles heel accoring to Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated.

Astros Achilles Heel Could Hold Them Back in 2026

Dana Brown | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last season's September swoon cost the Astros not only the American League West Division title, but it also cost them a playoff spot and wild-card berth. Subtracting Valdez from a rotation with a lot of questions surrounding and replacing him with Imai is taking a risk. As far as the overall depth goes, there are a lot of questions.

"Depth could be an issue for the Astros this season. No longer perennial World Series contenders, this 2026 Houston squad looks like one of the weakest Astros rosters in recent memory. The bottom half of the lineup leaves plenty to be desired, and an injury could expose the team’s general lack of depth offensively,'' wrote Rasmussen.

All offseason, there were trade rumors around Isaac Paredes, but Brown never ended up getting a deal that he liked and kept the utility infielder.

All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pẽna suffered a finger injury that has caused him to miss the World Baseball Classic. That same injury has put his Opening Day status in doubt for Houston. If that ends up being the case, then holding onto Paredes could pay off for Houston.

The Astros could use a power-hitting left-handed bat, something that a team like the Boston Red Sox could have offered for Paredes with either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. It didn't happen, and now Houston hopes that depth doesn't become an issue this summer.

Getting back to the playoffs isn't going to be easy for the Astros this season. If injuries pile up, then that will make it more difficult. What also has to be concerning is that they are also an older team and Rasmussen isn't wrong on this being one of the weakest teams in a while in Houston. Depth is an issue that could derail them this year if injuries mount, especially early in the season.