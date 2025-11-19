Astros Star Free Agent Framber Valdez Linked to Hated American League Rival

The Houston Astros enter the offseason with the goal of improving enough that they can get back in the playoffs following their first time missed since all the way back in 2016.

When it comes to who they could add, it's anyone's guess. However, when the question is who they need to replace, the fairly obvious writing is on the wall in the starting rotation. Longtime dependable ace Framber Valdez hits free agency, and most have already dismissed him as leaving.

Though it does seem like a virtual guarantee that Valdez will be pitching elsewhere next season, Houston has preferences they would rather see in terms of how far away he goes. In a recent list of potential suitors for the All-Star though, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the Boston Red Sox as a real possibility.

Astros Could Lose Valdez to Red Sox in Devastating Development

Aug 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Boston landed the ace it desperately needed last year with its trade for Garrett Crochet, but now the Red Sox are seeking another frontline starter to pair with the 2025 American League Cy Young runner-up," Feinsand wrote. "Valdez would essentially replace Lucas Giolito in the rotation, adding an experienced arm to a relatively young starting staff."

Also included on the list were usual suspects like the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and the previously connected Baltimore Orioles.

It's safe to say the preference on Houston's end would, of course, be for Valdez to wind up in the National League, but even teams like the Blue Jays and Orioles feel like they would sting less than seeing Valdez wearing a Boston uniform.

Valdez Has Had Dominating Career for Astros

Aug 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after a pitch during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Since making his big league debut back in 2018, Valdez has been among the most dependable starters in all of Major League Baseball. In 188 career appearances, he's posted an ERA of 3.36 with an 81-52 record, pitching over 1000 innings and helping Houston win a championship in 2022.

During that run, Valdez was absolutely incredible and a huge reason they were able to get it done, making four starts and pitching to a 1.44 ERA with a 3-0 record and 33 strikeouts in 25 innings to give the Astros their second title of this epic run of the last decade.

The last three seasons since have been some of the best in a very storied career for the left-hander, accounting for a bWAR of 11.4 across 90 starts with a 3.35 ERA, 1.160 WHIP and a record of 40-29.

There's no question the level of importance Valdez has held at the top of this rotation for more than half a decade now, but by the way things went this season dramatically and the southpaw, now hitting the age of 32, it's time for both sides to move on.

Fans in Houston will watch with great interest to see where he ends up, but they will certainly hope it's not the Red Sox or anywhere else Valdez has helped to defeat during his career with the franchise.

