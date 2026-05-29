Astros Superstar Taking Major Step Toward Return to Houston

The Houston Astros have been playing meaningful baseball again over the last week, climbing closer and closer to first place in the AL West division standings. Having only lost once in their last six games, the Astros have some other positive news on the horizon.

As reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve is taking the next step to get back with the franchise. McTaggart reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Altuve is headed back to Houston and will work out with the team for their upcoming homestand.

Altuve suffered a grade 2 oblique strain and was placed on the 10-Day IL on May 18 and has been seen working out and rehabbing to get back on the field as soon as possible at Houston's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

What Getting Altuve Back Means for Houston

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a home run to left field. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Before hitting the injured list, Altuve was hitting .245 at the plate with four home runs and 12 RBIs. His OPS was still respectable, holding a .706, but all across the board, the veteran could use some improvements.

Getting Altuve back now is perfect for the Astros, especially if they continue to play as they have. Houston might still be well under the .500 mark (25-32 entering series finale with Texas Rangers), yet they are three games back, something Altuve knows all too well.

The MLB's biggest underdog has made a career of turning doubters into believers, and as the rest of the team starts to gel together and play sound baseball, both offensively and defensively, adding Altuve is like adding the heart of the lineup back into action.

Since hitting the injured list, Altuve has said he's felt good in returning to action. He was present with the Astros in Chicago against the Cubs, working out lightly on the side, and now is as close as he can be before suiting up in uniform.

Getting the Houston lineup back at full strength is the first step in the right direction. Now, as the Astros await Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and Josh Hader to be back to 100%, the pitching staff could be dangerous as well. All in all, if things keep going like this for the Astros, the AL West better watch out.

All of this is retroactive to whether Altuve will produce when he's back in the lineup. His average has taken a step back, and his power isn't really there to this point of the season, but with summer now upon them, the Astros and Altuve could be kicking into high gear.