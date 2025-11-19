Orioles protect pair of prospects from Rule 5 Draft

The Baltimore Orioles made a series of roster moves on Tuesday as the club continued shaping its 40-man roster ahead of a pivotal offseason.

Right-handed reliever Cameron Foster and outfielder Reed Trimble were selected to the 40-man roster, protecting both players from next month's Rule 5 Draft. To clear space, the Orioles designated infielder Luis Vázquez and outfielder Pedro León for assignment.

The Orioles have selected the contracts of RHP Cameron Foster and OF Reed Trimble from Triple-A Norfolk, adding them to the 40-man roster.



This protects Foster and Trimble from the Rule 5 Draft.



To make room, OF Pedro León and INF Luis Vázquez were designated for assignment. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 18, 2025

Foster joined the Orioles as part of the return from the New York Mets in the Gregory Soto trade on July 25. The 26-year-old was initially assigned to Double-A Chesapeake but was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk only two days later.

With Norfolk, Foster posted a 3.38 ERA in 13 relief outings, striking out 23 across 16 innings. Across the full 2025 season with three affiliates between New York and Baltimore, he recorded a 3.11 ERA over 46.1 innings of work.

His solid year could earn him consideration for making Baltimore's bullpen in 2026, an area of the roster that currently remains unsettled.

Read More: Orioles sign former Dodgers’ pitching prospect to minor league deal

Trimble, 25, was Baltimore's Competitve Balance Round B selection in the 2021 Draft at No. 65 overall. Although his career in the minors has been hampered by injuries, Trimble was able to play in a career-high 90 games in 2025. He produced a slash line of .259/.342/.486 with 17 home runs and 49 RBIs across four affiliates.

His ability to play all three outfield positions makes him an appealing candidate to protect, especially with how much versatility is desired in the Rule 5 Draft.

The pair join right-hander Anthony Nunez, who had his contract selected on Nov. 6. The 24-year-old, also acquired from the Mets in the Cedric Mullins trade, posted a 3.45 ERA in 16 relief appearances with Triple-A Norfolk after joining the organization.

As of right now, Baltimore's farm system is in an intriguing spot. Top prospects Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers are already making an impact in the big leagues, while No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. is right behind them and pushing closer to an MLB debut.

Read More: Orioles top prospect takes home award in Arizona Fall League

Although some of these players may not make the major league roster come Opening Day in 2026, Baltimore's recent roster decisions show a direct effort to maintain control of their most promising young talent as they continue building for the future, and try to get back into the postseason.

Recommended Articles: