Astros Star Carlos Correa Determined to Earn Gold Glove at Third Base

On Thursday, the Ronald McDonald House, a non-profit organization specializing in families with sick children, hosted a charity event. Astros players Carlos Correa, Spencer Arrighetti, Bryan King, and Nate Pearson were in attendance.

Correa Giving Back To Houston Charities

Correa in particular was enjoying himself, tending to the kids with their drawings along with arts and crafts. Luis Ortiz, a KHOU reporter, covered the event and had conversations with the All-Star shortstop.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

When asked about what he's been doing to prepare himself for the upcoming season, Correa spoke candidly about his work at the hot corner.

"It's been doing a lot of work at third base with [manager] Joe Espada. He's been wearing me out there with a lot of ground balls but I'm loving it. Learning the new position and just getting better," he said.

Correa's History And Return To Houston

Houston selected Correa first overall in the 2012 MLB draft. Originally a shortstop, The Puerto Rican native made quick work through the minors, securing MLB Rookie of the Year in 2015, a World Series champion in 2017, an American League Gold Glove, and earned two All-Star nods in an Astros uniform. Although a lifelong fan favorite and a case to crack the Top 10 In Astros history, He left in the 2021 offseason, seeking greener pastures and ended up playing for the Minnesota Twins.

Since his departure, the Astros won their second championship and Jeremy Pena took over as the everyday shortstop. Hardly anyone expected Correa to come back to Houston but general manager Dana Brown made it work. The Twins had been regressing, leaving their All-Star shortstop to look elsewhere to compete for another championship. The Astros came knocking after third baseman Isaac Paredes went down and now Correa's back, but playing corner infield, right next to his pupil, Jeremy Pena.

Correa's Goal For 2026

The 2026 season sees Correa assuming the hot corner for just the second season of his career. He wasn't too shabby in his first year. In 48 games, the 31-year-old had a .974 fielding percentage with just three errors on 115 chances. He enters 2026 expecting a full season at third base with a prime goal in mind: winning his second gold glove.

"I don't think there's many guys that won one at third and at short. It's a big goal of mine going into the year and that's why we've put it so much work," he said

Correa winning a gold glove at third base would be the first MLB player ever to have two Gold Gloves at each position on the left side of the diamond.

Participation In WBC

Additionally, the veteran infielder has also taken lots of batting practice as he gears up to participate for Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

"I want to be able to perform in front of my family in Puerto Rico and the people there. The preparation has been really good so I'm very excited for this," he said.

The veteran infielder has a lot to prove this year as he enters in his 11th season in the MLB and helps the Houston Astros make a return to playoff contention.

Recommended Articles