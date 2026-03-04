The Non-Obvious Astros Player Who Has Real Roster Leverage

The Houston Astros found themselves caught up in a flurry of moves during the offseason, but one of their more significant took place in November when they shipped out 31-year-old Mauricio Dubón.

Losing Dubón, a notable utility man, was frustrating for many, but they did receive a talented player in return.

In sending Dubón out to the Atlanta Braves, the Astros received 27-year-old Nick Allen in exchange. This move allowed Houston some payroll flexibility without the risk of opening a significant gap.

As noted in November by general manager Dana Brown, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, "You're getting a little bit younger in your utility role. It's a former high pick, he's the speed package, he's a really good defender on the infield..."

Now being with Houston, Allen has some serious roster leverage ahead of his upcoming campaign.

What's Next for Allen?

Houston Astros utility man Nick Allen | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Allen is now out of minor league options, as noted by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. With that, if he is not granted a spot on the Opening Day roster, he could be designated for assignment and left to enter free agency.

Keeping this in mind, ballclubs tend to prioritize these players, making room for them on the roster as opposed to players who might have more experience or stronger performances under their belt.

Allen is out of options, but his stat sheet was a bit of an eyesore last year. By the end of his campaign—his first and only year with the Braves—he was slashing .221/.284/.251 with a .535 OPS and 22 RBIs through 135 games.

Given that this will be his first season playing in the Lone Star State, it's not entirely clear what his campaign will look like quite yet. However, one thing is certain—he comes with great skill on defense, which should provide a major boost to his new ballclub. Last year, he was named a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop in the National League.

Between his defensive prowess and his versatility around the diamond, the once-criticized Dubón-Allen trade deal could pay off well for Houston rather quickly. Additionally, Allen is slightly younger than Dubón and is expected to bring younger energy to the Astros.

Houston is looking to enter postseason contention at the end of the regular season, and if all goes according to plan, Allen could be a major contributor to making that happen. Was he a missing piece to their puzzle?