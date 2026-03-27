How Astros Opening Day Sugar Land Roster Feeds into MLB Depth

The Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land opened its season on Friday with five top 30 prospects on the active roster, per its website.

It's possible all five could play a role with the Astros sometime in 2026, most notably outfielder Zach Cole, who missed out on an opening day job with the rise of Brice Matthews, another other top prospect who cross-trained to play the outfield during spring training.

If it works out, then the Astros would get four pitching prospects along with Cole up to the Majors in 2026, which would be a significant boost to the franchise future.

Astros Top 30 Prospects at Triple-A

Houston Astros left fielder Zach Cole. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Per MLB Pipeline the highest ranked prospect in Sugar Land is Cole, who is ranked No. 11. He made a splashy MLB debut last season as he slashed .255/.327/.553 in 15 games. He hit four home runs and 11 RBI. The 2022 10th round pick out of Ball State has a lifetime minor league slash of .249/.357/.469 with 51 home runs and 180 RBI. He’s likely to be the Astros’ first outfielder called up due to either an injury or a downturn at the plate by someone in Houston.

Right-handed starting pitcher Miguel Ullola is right behind Cole at No. 13. The Astros put him on the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft and for good reason. He could be their next great homegrown starter. The Dominican Republic native went 7-6 with a 3.88 ERA with the Space Cowboys last season. He struck out 131 and walked 78 in 28 games, including 23 starts. It’s that walk rate that is holding him back from an MLB job.

Another right-hander, Alimber Santa, is ranked No. 18. He projects as a homegrown reliever. Another native of the Dominican Republic, he is coming off a 2025 in which he went 3-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 46 appearances. He struck out 82 and walked 39 in 70 innings. He had six holds and two saves in four chances. With only 15 appearances at Sugar Land last season, Houston sees him as a reliever that needs a bit more experience before joining the Astros.

Right-hander Jose Fleury is ranked No. 24 going into the season. Last season he went 5-2 with a 4.55 ERA in 23 games, with 19 starts. He struck out 78 and walked 35 in 85 innings. He pitched in 13 games at Sugar Land, so like Santa, he needs a bit more development time. But he projects as a starter in the bigs.

Right-hander Hudson Leach is the last one, ranked No. 26. The 24-year-old went all the way from the Florida Complex League to Sugar Land last season and went a combined 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA in 34 games as a reliever. He had three holds and four saves in five chances. He struck out 63 and walked 24 in 39 innings.

Sugar Land 2026 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers: Jason Alexander, Spencer Arrighetti, Cody Bolton, Sam Carlson, Tom Cosgrove, Jose Fleury, J.P. France, Colton Gordon, Michael Knorr, Hudson Leach, Anthony Maldonado, Jayden Murray, Alimber Santa, Miguel Ullola, Logan VanWey, Amos Willingham.

Catchers: Carlos Pérez, Collin Price, César Salazar.

Infielders: CJ Alexander, Jax Biggers, Cavan Biggio, Riley Unroe, Jack Winkler

Outfielders: Zach Cole, Kellen Strahm, Taylor Trammell, Shay Whitcomb