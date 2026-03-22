Jeremy Pena’s Status Remains Unclear as Astros Option Three to Minor Leagues

The Houston Astros are taking it down to the wire with shortstop Jeremy Peña for opening day — and for good reason.

On Sunday, manager Joe Espada told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., that Peña could still be on the opening day roster as an active player when Houston hosts the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. It remains the biggest question left in spring training for the Astros.

Meanwhile, Houston reassigned three players to minor league camp — outfielder Taylor Trammell, infielder Cavan Biggio and catcher Carlos Pérez, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. A fourth player, pitcher Peter Lambert, was told he won’t make the opening day roster. The non-roster invitee has an option to exercise if he wishes to hit free agency.

The Jeremy Peña Question

Jeremy Peña hit in the batting cages and then went and worked out with the infield, throwing to first without any limitations pic.twitter.com/L3zxGJqCSx — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 22, 2026

Ever since being a fractured the tip of his right ring finger on March 5 during a exhibition game with Team Dominican Republic, Houston has been taking a slow but steady approach to whether Peña can help them on opening day or whether he needs to start the season on the 10-day injured list.

To be available, he needs to show that he can do everything baseball related and that the fracture isn't hindering him. McTaggart observed Peña hitting in the batting cages and then going through an infield workout. Video showed him throwing to first base from shortstop position without any limitations.

If he's available, it presents a dilemma to the Astros. This offseason Houston has talked openly about how overloaded it is with infielders. Astros general manager Dana Brown has attempted to trade both first baseman Christian Walker and middle infielder Isaac Paredes. Both are still with the team. If Peña needs more time, Houston could slide him to the IL and that would alleviate the logjam temporarily.

But if he’s not, the logjam is live for opening day, and Espada will have to juggle playing time among six experienced outfielders without minor league options.

If Peña is ready, he’s too valuable not to play. Last season represented a peak for him at the plate. He slashed .304/.363/.477 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI. He was named an All-Star for the first time and was 10th in AL MVP voting.

He debuted in 2022 and helped Houston win a World Series. As a rookie he was named both the ALCS MVP and the World Series MVP. He finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting and won an AL Gold Glove after he slashed .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs and 63 RBI.

Houston breaks camp on Sunday and plays two exhibition games with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday and Tuesday before a day off on Wednesday.