Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Houston Astros Before Opening Day

The Houston Astros' offseason had to be strong-willed, knowing that they're now in a situation they haven't found themselves in since 2016. Getting back to the playoffs has to be the number one goal for Houston in 2026, but they've still got an area on their roster that lacks compared to others.

If it weren't for Bryan Abreu in the bullpen, the clear answer would be the bullpen for the Astros, following the news of Josh Hader. But in reality, Houston needs to find an answer for their lackluster outfield configuration for opening day.

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The projected outfielders against right-handed pitching are Cam Smith, Jake Meyers, and Joey Loperfido. Knowing that this franchise once had the likes of Michael Brantley, Jake Marisnick and Kyle Tucker, this is a considerable step backwards. But what could they do to resolve this area of concern?

Potential Fixes for the Outfield

Houston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido (31) poses for a photo during media day. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A big concern for the Astros in the outfield is the center field position. Loperfido and Smith will likely hold down the corner outfield spots, but with how Meyers has performed this spring, which hasn't been stellar, his role in the outfield might be in jeopardy.

Jose Altuve won't play nearly as much left field this year as he did last year, as stated by manager Joe Espada earlier this offseason, meaning that Houston would have to rely on Zach Cole as the fourth outfielder.

Dana Brown did say that the Astros weren't done this offseason after making some moves, but it's been quiet the last few weeks when it comes to the roster. Perhaps a trade or a free agent signing could still be in the works, given that Isaac Paredes was a heavy favorite to be moved at some point.

A Trade Now or Wait Until Mid-Point in the Season?

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown speaks at a press conference. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A player like Max Kepler, who hit 18 home runs last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, could be a player that the Astros should want to add. However, he is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for PED's, and wouldn't be available until later in the season, if anyone would give him a chance.

That being said, a trade feels like the most prominent way for the Astros to improve their outfield help. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox could be the answer, having just been listed in a mock trade with the Astros by Fantasy Sports On SI, which would swap Paredes to Boston in the deal.