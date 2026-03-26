How to Watch Astros on Opening Day TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio
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Opening Day is here, and the Houston Astros are beginning the 2026 season looking to redeem themselves from missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years in the 2025 campaign.
The Astros will set the tone early with their home matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
A mix of veteran talent and emerging contributors will take the field facing high expectations of remaining strong contenders in the American League.
Game Details
- Opponent: Los Angeles Angels
- Date: Thursday, March 26
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)
Pitching Matchup
- Astros: Hunter Brown
- Angels: Jose Soriano
Brown is making his first Opening Day start for the Astros. In spring training, he posted a 2.84 ERA in four games, with 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 12.2 innings. Last season he went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA in 31 starts, with 206 strikeouts and 57 walks in 185.1 innings.
Soriano is also making his first Opening Day start. He started four games during spring training where he posted a 5.40 ERA with six walks in 11.2 innings. Last season he started 31 games going 10-11 with a 4.26 ERA. He pitched 152 strikeouts and 78 walks over 169 innings pitched.
How to Watch the Astros on Opening Day
TV: Space City Home Network
Live Streaming: MLB.TV, Space City Home Network app, FUBOTV
Radio: SportTalk 790 KBME (Houston), Astros Radio Network affilitates, SiriusXM MLB Radio
10-Day Injured List
- Zach Dezenzo - Right elbow soreness
15-Day Injured List
- Ronel Blanco - Torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow
- Enyel De Los Santos - Right knee strain
- Josh Hader - Left biceps tendinitis
- Nate Pearson - Right elbow surgery recovery
- Bennett Sousa - Left oblique strain
- Hayden Wesneski - Torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow
60-Day Injured List
- Brandon Walter - Torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow
What to Watch For
Houston’s Opening Day matchup will offer everyone the chance to have an early look at how the team balances its veteran core with their emerging talent.
Coming off a season with a record number of injuries, it is a bit disheartening to see this many players either still on the injured list or new names being added. Several of the players on the list are expected to make returns early in the season, let’s just hope that not a lot of new names are added once the season starts.
With players like Brice Matthews earning roster spots and additional pitching depth being tested already, the Astros are going to be looking to establish some momentum early in the season against a division opponent.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com