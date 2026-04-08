How to Watch Astros Try To Avoid a Sweep vs. Rockies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

When the Houston Astros boarded a plane to Sacramento last week to begin a 10-game road trip against the Athletics, they were sitting at 5-2 after a successful season-opening home stand against the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Three against the Athletics were supposed to build more early-season steam than they were building.

Instead, an injury to ace Hunter Brown is going to sideline him and the Astros dropped two out of three to the Athletics. To compound matters, they have dropped the first two games of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. On Wednesday afternoon, Houston will be looking to avoid an early-season sweep at the hands of the rebuilding Rockies.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries, and other notes.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Time: 2:40 p.m. CT

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO.

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Cristian Javier | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (0-1, 12.96) vs. Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 14.73)

If there is a game where a lot of crooked numbers are going to be put up on the Coors Field scoreboard, this one could be it. One quick look at the two ERAs of the starting pitchers suggests a slugfest could be in the works.

However, baseball is such an unpredictable game that it could be a low-scoring game as well. Nothing should surprise anyone.

Cristian Javier has been roughed up in his first two starts against the Angels and Athletics. He has allowed 12 earned runs in 8.1 innings with nine walks to just three strikeouts. His ERA is 12.96 and the last thing Joe Espada wants to do is run him out to the mound at Coors Field, where the ball takes off during the day.

It hasn't been a great start to the season for Colorado's Michael Lorenzen. Signed to add veteran depth to a rebuilding rotation, he has worked 7.1 innings in his two starts against the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies.

He has a 14.73 ERA and allowed 19 hits and 12 earned runs. This is a chance for the Astros' offense to get right before heading to Seattle for a weekend series against the Mariners.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List:

IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness);

15-Day Injured List:

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (right knee strain);

RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery);

RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery);

LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain);

LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis);

RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain);

60-Day Injured List:

RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow, Tommy John surgery).