How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Rockies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After beginning the season 5-2, the Houston Astros hit the road for their first road trip of the 2026 season over the weekend. They began their 10-game road trip in Sacramento against the Athletics and dropped two of the three games. The Astros dropped the rubber game on Sunday in 10 innings, 12-10.

Before Sunday's loss, Houston got some injury news that they don't need early in the season. They placed ace right-hander Hunter Brown on the 15-day injured list. That is a big blow to a rotation that is still trying to get its feet on the ground early in the season after losing Framber Valdez in free agency to the Detroit Tigers over the winter.

After three games in Denver, the Astros will have a four-game series in Seattle against the Mariners over the weekend, which makes this series against the Rockies a must-win. Here is how you can watch, and the projected starting pitching matchup for Monday night's game.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Athletics

Jose Altuve | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO.

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: RHP Cody Bolton (0-0, 3.00) vs. Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00)

With Brown going on the IL, the Astros are expected to start Bolton in Colorado. He will be pitching on normal rest as he last worked on March 31 against the Boston Red Sox. He followed Brown in relief after Brown went six innings and allowed one run and one hit. Bolton entered the game with an 8-1 lead and worked the final three innings, giving up three hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Feltner comes into the game after working three scoreless innings in his season debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 31. He gave up one hit and struck out four against a good Blue Jays lineup. He threw 47 pitches, 30 for strikes. He will be around the strike zone all night, which should allow the Astros to be aggressive early in the game.

Astros Injuries

Hunter Brown | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Enyel De Los Santos (right knee strain); RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain); LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis); RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow, Tommy John surgery); LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow, Tommy John surgery).