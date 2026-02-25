Inside Astros Ace Hunter Brown’s Thoughtful Response to the ABS System

The Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, or ABS System, is officially coming to Major League Baseball. Having been an experiment in the minors for the last few seasons, the system is making a jump to the big leagues, which is bound to have mixed reactions between players and fans.

The Houston Astros are just like every other MLB franchise this spring, getting to learn the process and when to use the system to their advantage. Players can request a challenge of a ball or strike call they feel the umpire got wrong, and both teams will hold two challenges apiece.

This is just a way to make the game move forward with accuracy, due to the many times over the years that vital calls have been missed in some of the biggest games of the season. But for a pitcher like Astros' ace Hunter Brown, it's more about a learning process than trying to work against it.

How Brown Feels About ABS

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart posted on X (formerly Twitter) an interview with Brown in the Astros' clubhouse, asking him how he feels about the ABS System coming to the game in 2026. While some are very much for or very much against it, Brown seems willing to see what it's about.

“Personally, I like the human element of it to where sometimes you get hosed or sometimes you get hooked up in a big spot," Brown said.

"I think with the two challenges, it's going to make sure guys are aware of what time in the game that they're going to cash in on those, so I think right now it seems to be a good thing for the game. We're going to find out this season."

Brown would later say in the interview that he doesn't envision himself using one and that he'll likely leave it up to his catcher behind the dish.

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) greets Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) after retiring the side. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Brown didn't need much help last season to be successful in Houston, ranking third in American League Cy Young Award voting behind Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet. On top of that, Brown recorded over 200 strikeouts and struck out 28.3% of the batters he faced.

This season marks a big year for Brown in taking over the official ace role with the departure of Framber Valdez, but so long as he continues his success like last year, he should be in a good position for the ABS System to work in his favor just as many times as the batters will try to use it against him.