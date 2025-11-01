Is Astros Prospect Hudson Leach Approaching His Breakout Season?
The Houston Astros are taking advantage of their time in the offseason this year. They've made some necessary moves within the franchise since being eliminated from the playoffs, which will only help boost them in their next campaign. Following their disappointing season, now is the time to reorganize and focus on the year ahead.
The Astros are in great company with young talent who are eager to learn, and that includes the prospects who do not gain as much recognition. One of those prospects is Hudson Leach, who could make quite an impressive name for himself before too long.
Leach Finding His Groove
Right-hander Hudson Leach, 23, is one of the Astros' promising young prospects, but one who tends to be overshadowed by other rising stars. Leach has some rather quiet talent that could serve as a major asset to the Astros down the road. In fact, during the 2025 Arizona Fall League, he recorded one of the highest average spin rates (2,975 rpm) with his curveball. This was not only an opportunity for him to build more experience, but it also allowed him to show what he is capable of on the mound.
"It's been a great experience so far just to keep pitching because I love going to the field every day and having so many guys in different organizations I can learn from or ask questions," said Leach, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "It's all valuable information and seeing other guys throw that I haven't seen before, I'll get them to ask questions. It's been a good group. Good culture."
Leach isn't ranked as a Top 30 prospect for Houston, but that doesn't mean that he won't, or can't have a breakout season. This year with the minor leagues, he posted a 5.54 ERA in 39 innings pitched across 34 games. Despite suffering grueling injuries in the past, specifically to his elbow, he does not seem to have any issue delivering daunting pitches.
Leach has taken his experience in the minors as a chance to learn from the veteran players who have experience in the Major Leagues. Further reported by McTaggart, Leach stated, "I was kind of on eggshells a little bit, but after a day or two, I got used to the guys and they kind of accepted me into the bullpen and I got to hear some cool stories about being in the big leagues.”
He will continue to develop throughout the offseason, but it wouldn't come as a major surprise if his big break is on the horizon.