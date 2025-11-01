This Astros Prospect Is 'A Lock' to Be Added to 40-Man Roster
It could be a busy time for the Houston Astros early on this offseason.
Already manufacturing an overhaul to their coaching staff and other parts of the baseball side of the organization, plenty of changes could be coming to the roster in the early goings, as well, since the Astros have a logjam across the infield and outfield.
Non-tender candidates will be discussed from every angle until Houston reveals who is getting extended a contract and who is not. The front office also has to figure out who they are going to protect ahead of the Rule 5 draft, which will create more roster turnover.
Miguel Ullola Will Be Added to Astros' 40-Man Roster
Someone who almost assuredly is going to be protected is Miguel Ullola, the fifth-ranked prospect in the Astros' pipeline who put together a solid season for Triple-A Sugar Land this year by recording a 3.88 ERA across 28 appearances (23 starts).
"He's a lock to be added to the 40-man," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com stated about the young righty.
That shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Not only did Ullola perform well at the Triple-A left this past season that proves he's ready for a shot at the bigs, but Houston has a lot to figure out when it comes to their pitching staff heading into 2026, especially in their rotation.
At the age of 23, it seems like Ullola is hitting his stride in the professional ranks at the right time. Before he put together an impressive showing in 2025, he had gone two straight years where he finished with an ERA north of the 4.00 mark, including the 2023 campaign where he posted a 5.86 ERA across 25 outings (13 starts) with High-A Asheville.
Due to his age, it's hard to count on him being a key part of the rotation for the Astros in 2026. However, they have had a good history of pitching development and getting guys ready for their first taste of major league action.
If Ullola can be the next piece of the puzzle for Houston when it comes to their group of starters, that will go a long way in mitigating the probable loss of Framber Valdez in free agency while they wait for a litany of arms to recover from their long-term injuries once again.
The first step is adding him to the 40-man roster to protect him against the Rule 5 draft, which is something that is going to happen this winter.