Houston Astros 2026 Blueprint Still Built Around the Same Star

The Houston Astros missed the playoffs despite finishing the 2025 campaign with 87 wins. The inconsistency throughout the season plagued the franchise late, but one thing is for certain: failure makes for a strong source of motivation.

One reason Houston wasn't as dominant as it has been in years past was the lack of power in the lineup. Their biggest power threat is Yordan Alvarez, who played in only 48 games last season. The perennial MVP candidate was absent, and so were the chances of the Astros clinching a playoff spot.

The Importance of Alvarez in 2026

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) walks to the on-deck circle. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com's Theo DeRosa, Brent Maguire, and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru, Alvarez is the projected top performer for the Astros in 2026, which only bodes well for their means of success. Even in the 48 games he played last season, his presence at the plate is unmatched.

As noted by the MLB.com crew, Alvarez is likely to be slotted as the everyday designated hitter, rather than play the outfield. After a season riddled with injury, this is the best move for Alvarez, especially since his strengths rely heavily on his success in the batter's box.

Additionally, getting Alvarez into the lineup that still features the likes of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, and Christian Walker, it forces pitchers to have to pitch to the Astros slugger due to the star power that hits ahead and behind him in the lineup.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Projected to be a 4.4 WAR player in 2026, it would be the fourth-best season of his career in terms of WAR. Don't be surprised, though, if Alvarez returns to hitting 30 home runs again this season, something he did for four seasons straight before the injury.

The benefit of Alvarez in the lineup is one of the best in the American League; he's the Astros version of Aaron Judge for the New York Yankees. He will begin the season at 28 years old, which is also perfect since he's entering his prime seasons following an injury year that he looks to put behind him.

Alvarez would still like to play left field, stating that none of his injuries have come while manning the position, but manager Joe Espada is targeting the season with his slugger at DH.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) walks off the field | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Espada did state that this decision doesn't mean Alvarez won't ever play left field, but the majority of the season, for the sake of the franchise's success, is for him to be a designated hitter.

This also makes sense with how recent rumors circle around adding a veteran bat to the outfield before opening day.