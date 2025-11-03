Mauricio Dubón Claims Gold Glove as Astros’ Other Finalist Comes Up Short
The Houston Astros are coming off of a disappointing end to a relatively good season. The team finished at 87-75 which was good for second place in the AL West, but short of making the playoffs.
It would be the first time since 2016 that the Astros didn't continue playing into October. Offensively, the team saw a drop in production and power. They logged 159 home runs in 2025 as opposed to 190 in 2024.
When looking at the entire season, it's worth noting that injuries absolutely plagued the Astros. Key players missed significant time, and the list of injuries kept growing throughout the year.
One area where the Astros have consistently produced is defense. Utility man Mauricio Dubon and right fielder Cam Smith really stood out and have been recognized for their performance by being voted as one of the top three finishers in the Gold Glove Awards.
Mauricio Dubon
This nomination is just another notch in a career that has been built on versatility and consistency. He has been a contributor all over the diamond throughout the years and has become one of baseball's most reliable defenders.
In 2023, Dubon showed up for the Astros when Jose Altuve fractured his thumb and had to sit out for the first part of the season. Over the course of that year, Dubon would start in five different defensive positions. He went on to win the Gold Glove Award that year for the utility position.
Remarkably, Dubon played every position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher again in 2025. He produced elite results in doing so.
In 2025, Dubon went up against Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays and Daniel Schneemann from the Cleveland Guardians for the award.
Dubon logged a total of +14 Defensive Runs Saved, with +20 Outs Above Average. His versatility is likely what ultimately allowed him to outpace Clement in the category and come home with his second Gold Glove Award.
Cam Smith
Cam Smith's nomination should be a bright light for the future of Houston. He represents the future of the organization. The rookie right fielder made an incredible impression in his first full season. He made play after play, showing exceptional defense and elite arm strength.
Smith's instincts on the field are representative of long-time veterans. His top-tier Outs Above Average put him in elite company. It certainly earned him a place with the right fielders in the Gold Glove Award category.
Smith was challenged by Wilyer Abreau from the Boston Red Sox along with Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers for the award. Just saying his name as a rookie in a category like this is an accomplishment regardless of the final results.
Even though Abreau was hindered by injuries this year, limiting him to 847.1 innings, his stats still were stellar. The others in the category logged more than 1,000 innings, but Abreau was just too tough to beat. Logging +15 in Defensive Runs Saved and +8 Outs Above Average, Abreu carried himself right to his second consecutive Gold Glove Award.