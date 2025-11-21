Mauricio Dubón Posts Emotional Farewell Message to Astros Fans After Trade

Mauricio Dubón spent four years in with the Houston Astros, but on Wednesday that came to an end.

The Astros traded him to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Nick Allen. The move was designed to help Houston trim a bit from its payroll. Dubón is in the final year of salary arbitration and is expected to get close to $6 million next season. He will also be a free agent after the campaign. Allen is a super two player and in his first year of arbitration. But he’ll likely cost less than $2 million.

It's a bitter pill for Astros fans and his teammates, as he is well-liked and respected in the clubhouse and in the community. It’s also another piece gone from Houston’s last World Series championship team.

Mauricio Dubón’s Farewell Message

Dubón posted his farewell message to social media and Houston-area media posted the screenshot from Instagram on social channels.

“Part of the journey is the end …

“Thank you, Houson, for giving me a home when I needed it most. You embraced a kid from Honduras and made him feel like he belonged. My family and I will be forever grateful.

“To my teammates that’s the hardest goodbye. The relationships we built in the clubhouse will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I’ll always have Houston in my heart,” the message ended.

Dubón slashed .241/.289/.355 with seven home runs and 33 RBI. He doesn’t have much power, but his versatility is his calling card. He played six different positions in 2025 and won his second American League Gold Glove in three seasons as a utility player. Regardless of position, he’s among the best defensive players in the game.

In Allen, the Astros get a cheaper version who is more limited in where he can play. He can only play second base and shortstop. But he was a National League Gold Glove finalist in 2025.

Dubón joined the Astros in 2022 as part of a trade with the San Francisco Giants in May of 2022. He played the rest of the season for the Astros and was a contributor in helping them beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

With Houston for his career, he slashed .256/.292/.367 with 24 home runs and 142 RBI. He broke into the Majors in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers but later ended up with the Giants in a trade later that year.

