Astros Next Financial Hurdle is Settling With 11 Arbitration Eligible Players

The Houston Astros stunned much of baseball by landing Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai, someone most thought wasn’t on Houston’s radar.

With that deal done, the Astros now face a Thursday deadline to settle with their remaining arbitration players. For any player they’re unable to reach a deal with, the two sides will exchange numbers and face an independent arbiter in February. Houston, like most MLB teams, would prefer to avoid it.

Astros management isn’t panicking about the money. The costs are baked into their 2026 payroll. Houston also took steps to lower the bill earlier this offseason. But a long list of players are left to be settled with and combined it could cost Houston nearly $50 million in payroll, which is now just under the first tier of the luxury tax after the Imai deal.

Houston Astros Remaining Arbitration Players

Financially, the list is headed by infielder Isaac Paredes, who is due a projected $9.3 million per MLB Trade Rumors, which projected all arbitration-eligible players’ contracts in October. There is potential for the Astros to move Paredes in a trade to save money and alleviate a logjam in their infield.

Another infielder, shortstop Jeremy Pena, is due a projected $7.9 million after he had the best season since his rookie year in 2022. Outfielder Jesus Sanchez, who Houston acquired at the trade deadline in July, is projected for $6.5 million.

Two important pitchers are next on the list. Reliever Bryan Abreu, who figures to be the lead set-up man for closer Josh Hader, is due a projected $5.9 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Right behind him is starter Hunter Brown, who could make a projected $5.7 million after finishing in the Top 3 in American League Cy Young voting.

Catcher Yainer Diaz, outfielder Jake Meyers and Allen, along with pitchers Steven Okert, Hayden Wesneski and Bennett Sousa, are due less than $5 million. Wesneski won’t pitch until the latter stages of the 2026 season, at minimum, due to Tommy John surgery.

Before this week, Houston made several moves to lessen their bill. In November, the Astros traded Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta for Nick Allen, who is also arbitration-eligible but due much less. They also designated infielder Ramón Urías for assignment to avoid arbitration with him.

The Astros also released pitcher Luis Garcia and Chas McCormick to save money. Houston reached a deal with two players before that deadline — right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos and outfielder Taylor Trammell, the latter on a split contract.

