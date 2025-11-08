Astros Star Jeremy Peña Comes Short of Winning Silver Slugger in Breakout Season
The Houston Astros held firm atop the AL West this year until the last six weeks when the ballclub became riddled with too many injuries to overcome.
The team didn't make the playoffs after the Seattle Mariners found their stride late in the season and won the division. Despite the bitter end to their campaign, there were plenty of highs the team is getting recognized for in the awards circuit.
The Silver Slugger Award was handed out to the National League on Thursday night, and on Friday it was the AL's turn to take home some hardware. For the Astros, Jeremy Peña was up for the award after he was named a finalist at shortstop.
He was joined by Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, despite the breakout season Peña had, the 28-year-old didn't take home this honor as it was Witt who won his second consecutive Silver Slugger.
How Jeremy Peña Performed During 2025 Season
This was easily the best regular season of his career. It was the first time he finished the year with an OPS over .800 to complement a batting average over .300. By the time the clock wound down on the 2025 campaign, he was towards the top when it came to offensive production by a shortstop in the American League.
- .304 Batting Average (third, one of three to finish over .300)
- .363 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .477 Slugging Percentage (third)
- .840 OPS (tied for second with Bichette)
- 30 Doubles (fifth)
- 2 Triples (tied for fifth)
- 17 Home Runs (tied for eighth)
- 20 Stolen Bases (fifth)
- 62 RBI (tied for eighth)
- 35 Drawn Walks (ninth)
The problem was Peña didn't have the home run or RBI totals to matchup with Witt. While not winning this award after having such a great year is a tough pill to swallow, there is no shame in losing to Witt since he's one of the game's best players.
The Astros have to be ecstatic with their shortstop regardless of this result. Following a couple of down seasons after he was incredible in the 2022 playoffs, Peña flashed once again and was one of the best players on the team this year.
With Carlos Correa back in the mix following his move over to third base, the left side of the infield appears to be one of Houston's strongest units. There are things to address on the roster this offseason so they can get back to the playoffs, but shortstop is not one of them.