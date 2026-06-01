Astros Facing Most Important Stretch of 2026 Season

The month of May definitely could've gone better for the Houston Astros. Heck, the entire season up to this point could've gone better.

After starting the month with a series victory over the flailing Boston Red Sox, the Astros proceeded to lose three series in a row before finally getting off the schneid against the Texas Rangers.

Things took a turn for the better from that point on, as the team was able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and take another series from the Rangers before flaming out versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the final three games of the month.

Despite falling to Milwaukee — many Astros fans will tell you it should've gone differently for a variety of factors — it appears that Houston might've finally turned the corner a bit heading into the long dog days of summer. As such, it's important that this momentum doesn't go to waste. And with a June schedule that features several favorable matchups, now is not the time to be wasting precious opportunities.

Astros Must Capitalize on June Slate

Houston Astros second baseman Nick Allen. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Let's start by laying out where the Astros stand in the American League. At 27-34, Houston is 4 1/2 games back of the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Two teams, the Athletics and Rangers, stand in the way. The Los Angeles Angels bring up the rear in the division, a place they'll most likely hold for the remainder of 2026.

The Astros only play two divisional opponents in June, and those two series come up quick. A three-game set against the Athletics arrives this weekend, with another three games in Los Angeles following immediately afterward. If Houston longs to climb its way up the AL West ladder, success in those two series is paramount.

The rest of the month features some juicy opportunities. The Kansas City Royals, one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball, host the Astros at Kauffman Stadium from June 12-14.

Six games with the Detroit Tigers, another underwhelming squad out of the AL Central so far, will be important as well. The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Astros from June 22-24 in what would've been a series with a ton of hype coming into the season but now features two teams that are holding on for dear life.

In all, the Astros face just two teams — the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians — that are above .500 in June. What a chance to win some ballgames!

If the Astros can't hold their own against this month's schedule, then all might be lost on the 2026 season. But if they're able to fight and win, then perhaps the first couple of months were just a setup for a great comeback story.