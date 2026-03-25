One Injury the Astros Can't Afford Besides Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros' biggest setback in 2025 was the injury bug. The consequence was missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. According to Spotrac, the Astros had 26 injured players and missed a combined 2,330 days.

Staying healthy is the primary goal for Joe Espada's team, and keeping Yordan Alvarez on the field is essential. Alvarez only played in 48 games last year, missing the most games in his career. He is the engine of this offense, and Houston's success hinges on its superstar slugger staying healthy.

However, he isn't the only player that the Astros desperately need to stay on the field.

Jeremy Peña Has to Stay Healthy for Houston

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena returns to the dugout. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There was a long list of players who missed time for Houston last season. Isaac Paredes missed 60 games, J.P. France was out most of the season, Josh Hader missed time at the end of the year, and so many more.

However, Jeremy Peña might be the most important piece to stay healthy besides Alvarez. On June 30th, the Astros placed Peña on the 10-day injured list with a small rib fracture. He wouldn't return until August and missed a total of 37 games. Houston went 17-20 without Peña in the lineup and they were 70-55 with him in it.

That is a massive swing and could've been the difference between the Astros making the playoffs. On March 4th, Peña fractured his right finger, and his status for Opening Day was in serious jeopardy. However, he returned to game action on Tuesday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Peña's Presence in the Lineup is Critical

Despite an encouraging performance on Tuesday, Espada hasn't confirmed if he will be ready for Opening Day. In an article by Jeremy Rakes of MLB.com, the shortstop said, "I felt good. I feel like right now the concern is not the finger. The finger feels good to go. It's a matter of getting at-bats and feeling like you're ready. I've been out since March 4, and I haven't seen any pitching at all, so it's a matter of getting back into that game mode."



Peña will get live batting practice on Wednesday, and his status for Opening Day may not be determined until Thursday. The Astros must take this process carefully and ensure the 28-year-old is fully recovered before inserting him into the lineup.

Houston's success starts and ends with Pena. He was named an All-Star last season and posted a .304 batting average with 150 hits. Hopefully, he and Alvarez will be available a lot in 2026.